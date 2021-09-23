How to watch 2021 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational

The 14th Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational will take place on Thursday and you can watch all the live streaming and follow the live results online from Springfield, Oregon. Don’t this midweek action!

This week’s meet, which will see No. 4 Arkansas women and No. 7 Oregon men headlining what is scheduled to be an intense evening of racing, as the build-up for the 2021 busy fall season continues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: 2021 Roy Griak Invitational schedule, live results and updates

The 2021 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational will be broadcast live this Thursday, September 23 via RunnerSpace.com. The live streaming broadcast and on-demand after-race video highlights will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS account, which you can sign up for an account by clicking here. For the live updates and more race updates, Get Live Results From Athletic Timing

For those who already have an account, you Watch Live the streaming coverage here, while for those who would love to see past meet coverage, you can click here. The coverage for the live broadcasting schedule is listed below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How to Follow

Bill Dellinger Invitational | 6 p.m.

Streaming: RunnerSpace

Watch Online | Meet Info/Live Results Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change) Broadcast begins 5:45 pm PT Men’s 8,000m 6:00 pm PT Women’s 6,000m 6:40 pm PT

The meet will take place at Pine Ridge Golf Club (formerly Springfield Golf Club) lands on one of the busiest weeks of the year in Eugene.

On the men’s side, the Ducks, which will be led by Cooper Teare, will be joined by No. 19 Portland and No. 25 Gonzaga in the 8,000 meters event, with Boise State and Air Force also joining the field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The women’s field, which will complete over 6,000 meters, will be led by Arkansas and the field will also include No. 17 Boise State, No. 23 Oregon State, No. 24 Oregon, and No. 25 Colorado State.

Ohio State, Portland, San Francisco, and Utah all received votes in the latest USTFCCA National Rankings this week.

Ranked Teams at Dellinger

MEN

No. 7 Oregon

No. 19 Portland

No. 25 Gonzaga

RV Air Force

RV Boise State



WOMEN

No. 4 Arkansas

No. 17 Boise State

No. 23 Oregon State

No. 24 Oregon

No. 25 Colorado State

RV Ohio State

RV Portland

RV San Francisco

RV Utah