How to watch 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon live!
Main News

How to watch the 2021 Nike Portland XC Invite

Main News

Follow Texas A&M Invitational live results and updates

Main News

Unranked Utah women dominate 2021 Dellinger Invitational

Main News

How to watch 2021 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational

Continental Tour Main News

Full results from the 2021 Kip Keino Classic
The follow are the elite fields and how you can watch a live streaming coverage of the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon which is all set to go off on Sunday.

Published

The follow are the elite fields and how you can watch a live streaming coverage of the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon which is all set to go off on Sunday (26). Watch as Ethiopian legendary Kenenisa Bekele takes on a strong men’s field in his defend attempt to defend his title in what will be his fourth appearance at the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race.

Bekele is reportedly heading into the BMW Berlin Marathon is very good shape and come Sunday, the long distance superstar could very well challenge his Ethiopian record of 2:01:41, which he set on his way to winning the title two-years-ago.

What Time Is The Race? Where To Watch?

2021 Berlin Marathon will be at 2:50 AM – 10:45 AM onSunday, September 26All times are in Eastern Time.

His winning time is the second fastest-ever on the men’s marathon all-time list behind the 2:01:39 world record by Eliud Kipchoge, which was set in 2018, and Bekele could be targeting something special again this weekend.

“I have prepared well, but the pandemic hasn’t made it easy in the last two years,” said Bekele at his press conference.

“Sunday may not be my last chance of the world record, I want to run a couple of years more,” added the 39-year-old.

After winning in 2016, Bekele dropped out the race in 2017 before winning again 2019.

Meanwhile, three women with sub-2:22 personal best marks will toe the starting line on Sunday as they target the BMW Berlin Marathon course record.

World leader Hiwot Gebrekidan of Ethiopia, who clocked a PB of 2:19:35 in Milan in May is the fastest in the field and she will be joined by fellow Ethiopians Shure Demise who owns a PB of 2:20:59 and Helen Tola who has a best of 2:21:01.

The BMW Berlin Marathon women’s course record is 2:18:11 and owns by Gladys Cherono.

BMW Berlin Marathon Elite fields

Women
Hiwot Gebrekidan (ETH) 2:19:35
Shure Demise (ETH) 2:20:59
Helen Tola (ETH) 2:21:01
Ruth Chebitok (KEN) 2:23:29
Bethelhem Moges (ETH) 2:23:38
Fancy Chemutai (KEN) 2:24:27
Rabea Schöneborn (GER) 2:27:03
Iwona Bernardelli (POL) 2:27:47
Martina Strähl (SUI) 2:28:07
Izabela Paszkiewicz (POL) 2:28:12
Grace Momanyi (KEN) 2.28:18
Hanna Lindholm (SWE) 2:28:59
Edith Chelimo (KEN) 2:29:03
Beatie Deutsch (ISR) 2:31:39
Martha Akeno (KEN) 2:33:25
Nora Szabo (HUN) 2:35:00
Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) debut

Men
Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) 2:01:41
Guye Adola (ETH) 2:03:36
Philemon Kacheran (KEN) 2:06:05
Festus Talam (KEN) 2:06:13
Tadu Abate (ETH) 2:06:13
Olika Adugna (ETH) 2:06:15
Tesfaye Lencho (ETH) 2:06:18
Hidekazu Hijikata (JPN) 2:06:26
Michael Njenga (KEN) 2:06:43
Okubay Tsegay (ERI) 2:06:46
Josphat Boit (KEN) 2:07:20
Kazuki Muramoto (JPN) 2:07:36
Taku Fujimoto (JPN) 2:07:57
Bethwel Yegon (KEN) 2:08:35
Weldu Gebretsadik (NOR) 2:09:14
Yimer Getahun (ISR) 2:09:27
Melkam Jamber (ISR) 2:09:51
Kamil Karbowiak (POL) 2:10:35
Hosea Kipkemboi (KEN) 2:10:40
Getaye Gelaw (ETH) 2:11:03
Blazey Brzezinski (POL) 2:11:27
Philipp Pflieger (GER) 2:12:15
Ömer Alkanoglu (TUR) 2:12:15
Adrian Lehmann (SUI) 2:12:34
Christian Vasconez (ECU) 2:12:50
Benard Kimeli (KEN) debut
Abraham Kipyatich (KEN) debut
William Wanjiku (KEN) debut

