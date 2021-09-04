How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Watch live streaming coverage and follow the live results from the 2021 USF Invitational cross country meeting on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Golden Gate Park. The meet is hosted by the University of San Francisco which will compete for the first time this fall.

How To Watch Live Streaming Coverage

Name: 2021 USF Invitational

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021

Location: Golden Gate Park/San Francisco, Calif.

Start Time: Men- 10:00 AM | Women- 10:45 AM

Live Stream: USF Cross Country Instagram Live

Live Results: Click here

Besides the host school, the following schools are also set to field teams in the 2021 USF Invitational:



Men-

Unattached William Jessup San Francisco Santa Clara Dominican (California) Cal Cal State East Bay Stanislaus State Academy of Art UC Santa Cruz Stanford Nevada St. Mary’s Holy Names Cal Poly Distance Club

Women-

Cal Poly Distance Club Santa Clara Gonzaga Dominican (California) Stanislaus State Saint Mary’s Holy Names Academy of Art UC Santa Cruz Cal LMU Stanford San Francisco William Jessup Nevada Unattached