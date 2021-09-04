How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Watch live streaming coverage and follow the live results from the 2021 USF Invitational cross country meeting on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Golden Gate Park. The meet is hosted by the University of San Francisco which will compete for the first time this fall.
How To Watch Live Streaming Coverage
Name: 2021 USF Invitational
Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021
Location: Golden Gate Park/San Francisco, Calif.
Start Time: Men- 10:00 AM | Women- 10:45 AM
Live Stream: USF Cross Country Instagram Live
Live Results: Click here
Besides the host school, the following schools are also set to field teams in the 2021 USF Invitational:
Men-
- Unattached
- William Jessup
- San Francisco
- Santa Clara
- Dominican (California)
- Cal
- Cal State East Bay
- Stanislaus State
- Academy of Art
- UC Santa Cruz
- Stanford
- Nevada
- St. Mary’s
- Holy Names
- Cal Poly Distance Club
Women-
- Cal Poly Distance Club
- Santa Clara
- Gonzaga
- Dominican (California)
- Stanislaus State
- Saint Mary’s
- Holy Names
- Academy of Art
- UC Santa Cruz
- Cal
- LMU
- Stanford
- San Francisco
- William Jessup
- Nevada
- Unattached
- Following an impressive year that saw the women make their sixth appearance as a team at the NCAA Championships last spring, the Dons will aim to add to their recent success this fall. On the men’s side, USF finished sixth at the WCC championships in the spring, ending a 16-year run of top-five finishes for the program at the conference championships. Saturday will mark USF’s first home meet since the USF Invitational in 2019.
- Recently, Eve Jensen and Zoe Wassell were named to the 2021 Women’s All-WCC Preseason Team following exceptional seasons last spring. As a team, the USF women were picked to finish third behind defending National Champion BYU and Portland while the USF men were selected to finish fifth in the conference.
- Looking ahead, the Dons will compete in three additional meets before the first round of the NCAA postseason- at the Stump Invitational (Sept. 10/Davis, Calif.), at the Dillinger Invitational (Sept. 22-23/Springfield, Ore.) and at the Bronco Invitational (Oct. 16/Santa Clara, Calif.)