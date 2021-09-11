How to watch the 2021 Vienna City Marathon live free

Follow all the action at the 2021 Vienna City Marathon which will take place on Sunday, September 11 in Wien, Austria. The highlighted event is part of the World Athletics label road races and many endurance race supporters have been looking forward to seeing this event this year after missing out in 2020.

The live stream on Sunday will run from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm local time, which is 2:30 AM to 7:30 AM Sunday, Eastern Time (ET).

Betesfa Getahun of Ethiopia starts as the fastest among the entries on the men’s side, with Tadesse Abraham of Switzerland, the runner-up in 2019, Kento Kikutani of Japan and Kenyans Bethwell Rutto and Edwin Kosgei also listed among the fastest entrants in the men’s race.

“I am happy to be back for the Vienna City Marathon,“ said Abraham. “Unfortunately it did not work for me at the Olympics this time. But there are always ups and downs in sport.”

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Ethiopia’s Gelete Burka, a former cross country world champion in 2006 and the 2015 world 10,000m silver medalist, starts as the fastest among the entries with her personal best of 2:20:45 set in 2018.

The 35-year-old also ran 2:20:55 in Chicago in 2019 when she last featured in a marathon race and although I am not thinking that she will break into those zones at Sunday’s Vienna City Marathon, I expect her to run a strong race.

“It is difficult to say what will be possible for me on Sunday,” said Burka, who admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has made things very difficult for elite runners. “But I think I am well prepared and hope for success.”

Risper Chebet, Rebecca Kangogo, Celestine Chepchirchir of Kenya, as well as Medina Armino of Ethiopia and Swiss runner Fabienne Schlumpf should provide some competition for Burka

2021 Vienna City Marathon Fields

ELITE MEN FIELD

Betesfa Getahun ETH 2:05:28

Tadesse Abraham SUI 2:06:40

Kento Kikutani JPN 2:07:26

Bethwell Rutto KEN 2:07:41

Edwin Kosgei KEN 2:07:51

Derara Hurisa ETH 2:08:09

Yuta Koyama JPN 2:08:46

Edwin Kangogo KEN 2:09:12

Isaac Kosgei KEN 2:09:17

Koki Yoshioka JPN 2:10:13

Leonard Langat KEN 2:10:49

Daiji Kawai JPN 2:10:50

Samwel Kiptoo KEN 2:13:18

Jiksa Tadesse ETH Debut

Evans Cheruiyot KEN Debut

ELITE WOMEN FIELD

Gelete Burka ETH 2:20:45

Risper Chebet KEN 2:23:45

Rebecca Kangogo KEN 2:24:25

Celestine Chepchirchir KEN 2:24:48

Medina Armino ETH 2:26:12

Fabienne Schlumpf SUI 2:26:14

Lucy Cheruiyot KEN 2:27:16

Meseret Dinke ETH 2:32:16

Vibian Chepkirui KEN Debut