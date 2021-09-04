Connect with us

Sha'Carri_Richardson_Ostrava_Golden_Spike
Sha'Carri Richardson of USA wins the 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike

How to watch Oliver v Sha’Carri in Italy – Continental Tour meeting

Sha’Carri Richardson, Javianne Oliver and Briana Williams will battle over the 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova – World Athletics Continental Tour on Sunday and you can watch it live!

Published

Watch live streaming coverage and follow the live results and updates from the Meeting Città di Padova – World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze event at the Stadio Colbachini in Italy on Sunday (5). Italian Athletics TV and Rai Sports HD will stream the event live.

Sha’Carri Richardson vs Javianne Oliver vs Briana Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson will be hoping to return to winning ways when she lines up in the women’s 100 meters against Jamaica’s Briana Williams and another American Javianne Oliver.

Since returning from her one-month ban for the use of marijuana, Richardson finished last in the 100m at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, earlier this month, and fourth in a 200m race at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday (3).

Besides, Williams and Oliver, USA’s Dezerea Bryant and English Gardner are also set to race in the event.

American Justin Gatlin will take on fellow Americans Marvin Bracy, Michael Norman and Ronnie Baker in the men’s 100m race.

Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy holds the meeting record at 10.03secs and I believe this mark will be lowered this weekend.

Meanwhile, Jamaican Ronald Levy, the Olympic bronze medalist, headlines the men’s 110m hurdles field, with USA’s Michael Dickson, European indoor 60m hurdles bronze medalist Paolo Dal Molin of Italy, and Brazil’s Rafael Pereira also among the starters.

McPherson Set For A Return

Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson is set to race for the first time since her disappointing finish at Tokyo 2020 when she lines up in the women’s 400m.

McPherson entered the Olympic Games as one of the medal contenders, but finished outside the podium places and in the process picked up a slight injury, which has apparently kept her from racing since.

However, the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist is listed to race on Sunday and she will be aiming to bounce back from her Tokyo setback.

Americans Quanera Hayes and Kaylin Whitney, as well as Russian Polina Andreyevna Miller, are slated to take on McPherson.

Meanwhile, USA’s Taliyah Brooks, Gabriele Cunningham and Payton Chadwick battle with Great Britain’s Cindy Sember in the women’s 100m hurdles, while Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica leads a solid women’s triple jump field which also includes Cuban Liadagmis Povea and Thea LaFond from Dominica.

