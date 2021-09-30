How to watch the 2021 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival

You can watch the 2021 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival live broadcast from Fayetteville, AR on Friday and Saturday, October 1-2 via RunnerSpace.com. For live results, team scores and other important updates will also be available.

In addition to the Livecast Link provided by HOKA will help to promote the meeting, the on-demand video highlights will also be available free of charge on RunnerSpace.com. Don’t miss all the live action and other updates!

The 5,000m course at Agri Park will see a field of 79 teams are competing with as many as 12 nationally ranked programs involved among the Division I, Division II, and NJCAA schools entered.

A change in the schedule will now see college events, which are opened to spectators, shifted to Friday afternoon, while the High School races will remain on Saturday and NO spectators are allowed.

Among the nationally and regionally ranked teams compete in Chile Pepper Festival Division I races are Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Nebraska, LSU, and Northern Colorado, while the likes of Iowa Western CC, Cloud County CC, and Butler CC are among the NJCAA programs down for action.

2021 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival Schedule

Schedule – Friday, October 1st

2:30 to 5:30 PM Packet Pickup College Teams Only

3:45 PM – Women’s Collegiate Prairie Fire Pepper 5K

4:15 PM – Men’s Collegiate Prairie Fire Pepper 8K

5:00 PM College Women’s 5K

5:30 PM McDonnell Memorial College Men’s 8K

6:30PM Awards

Schedule Saturday, October 2nd