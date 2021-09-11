How to watch the 2021 Great North Run live!

The 2021 Great North Run will get underway on Sunday (12) and you can watch the live broadcast on BBC Two. Fans in the UK and those with access to the network will be able to follow the action live between 9:00 to 10:00 local time. The time in the eastern zone is 4:00 am Sunday morning to 5:00 am.

The live broadcast will then move over to BBC One until 1:30 pm in the UK, while is 8:30 am ET. Additionally, the highlights show will be shown on Sunday evening on BBC 2 at 5:00 pm UK time, which is 12:00 pm ET. The BBC Sport website will also provide uninterupted text commentary.

Runners and event organizers have been waiting for the return of this event for almost two years after it was affected by the global pandemic caused by the COIVD-19 virus, and we can’t wait to see everyone back.

Looking ahead to the race itself, the organizers have revealed that 2021 elite races will contest on a brand-new course, while there will be two first-time winners in the half marathon race.

“It won’t be the iconic course but it will be the iconic race and it will be even more important now after what everyone has been through,” said Paula Radcliffe, who won the Great North Run twice. Radcliffe will be part of the BBC’s broadcasting team on Sunday.

The last time this happened was in 2014, when Sir Mo Farah won the first of his six Great North Run titles, while Mary Keitany took the first of her three victories in South Shields.

Neither Farah nor Keitany will be involved this year, so we will have a make way for new champions on Tyneside on Sunday.

Olympic marathon bronze medallist Molly Seidel of the United States is among the highlighted starters on the women’s side along with Kenyan Hellen Obiri, the world 5000m champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist in that event as well.

Eilish McColgan leads the way for the home supporters. The British middle-distance runner will make her half marathon debut.

“It will be really interesting to see what she can do, she will want to match her mum’s record and there’s no reason to think that she can’t do that – it is a big ask but she is capable,” said Radcliffe.

American Galen Rupp will look to take up the crown left by his former training partner Sir Mo Farah on the men’s side.

THE ELITE PERFORMANCE CRITERIA

