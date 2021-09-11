Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Great North Run live!
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Vienna City Marathon live free

Main News

How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

Main News

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions

Main News

Day 1: Weltklasse Zurich - 2021 Diamond League final results

Main News

How to watch the Diamond League final live!
Hellen-Obiri-of-Kenya-wins-womens-5000m-title
Hellen Obiri of Kenya at London Stadium. Credit: Taka G Wu/Alamy Live News

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Great North Run live!

You can watch live stream and television coverage of the 2021 Great North Run on BBC Two and BBC One on Sunday (12). Don’t miss the action!

Published

The 2021 Great North Run will get underway on Sunday (12) and you can watch the live broadcast on BBC Two. Fans in the UK and those with access to the network will be able to follow the action live between 9:00 to 10:00 local time. The time in the eastern zone is 4:00 am Sunday morning to 5:00 am.

The live broadcast will then move over to BBC One until 1:30 pm in the UK, while is 8:30 am ET. Additionally, the highlights show will be shown on Sunday evening on BBC 2 at 5:00 pm UK time, which is 12:00 pm ET. The BBC Sport website will also provide uninterupted text commentary.

Runners and event organizers have been waiting for the return of this event for almost two years after it was affected by the global pandemic caused by the COIVD-19 virus, and we can’t wait to see everyone back.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ALSO READ:

Looking ahead to the race itself, the organizers have revealed that 2021 elite races will contest on a brand-new course, while there will be two first-time winners in the half marathon race.

“It won’t be the iconic course but it will be the iconic race and it will be even more important now after what everyone has been through,” said Paula Radcliffe, who won the Great North Run twice. Radcliffe will be part of the BBC’s broadcasting team on Sunday.

The last time this happened was in 2014, when Sir Mo Farah won the first of his six Great North Run titles, while Mary Keitany took the first of her three victories in South Shields.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Neither Farah nor Keitany will be involved this year, so we will have a make way for new champions on Tyneside on Sunday.

Olympic marathon bronze medallist Molly Seidel of the United States is among the highlighted starters on the women’s side along with Kenyan Hellen Obiri, the world 5000m champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist in that event as well.

Eilish McColgan leads the way for the home supporters. The British middle-distance runner will make her half marathon debut.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It will be really interesting to see what she can do, she will want to match her mum’s record and there’s no reason to think that she can’t do that – it is a big ask but she is capable,” said Radcliffe.

American Galen Rupp will look to take up the crown left by his former training partner Sir Mo Farah on the men’s side.

THE ELITE PERFORMANCE CRITERIA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
DistanceMenWomen
10k31:0038:00
10 Mile51:0063:00
Half Marathon69:0083:00
Marathon2:24:002:55:00
In this article:, ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2021-Vienna-City-Marathon-runners 2021-Vienna-City-Marathon-runners

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Vienna City Marathon live free

You can watch 5 hours of live coverage from the 2021 Vienna City Marathon on Austrian TV ORF with the stream available worldwide and...

49 mins ago
Matthew Centrowitz of USA American Mile record attempt Matthew Centrowitz of USA American Mile record attempt

Main News

How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

You can watch live streaming action of the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile from New York City, New York on Sunday, September 12, on...

3 hours ago
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-of-Sweden-in-the-mens-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-of-Sweden-in-the-mens-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League

Main News

How to watch the Diamond League final live!

Watch live streaming coverage of the Wanda Diamond League final which takes place on September 8 and September 9.

3 days ago
Sha'Carri_Richardson_Ostrava_Golden_Spike Sha'Carri_Richardson_Ostrava_Golden_Spike

Main News

How to watch Oliver v Sha’Carri in Italy – Continental Tour meeting

Sha’Carri Richardson, Javianne Oliver and Briana Williams will battle over the 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova - World Athletics Continental Tour on...

September 4, 2021