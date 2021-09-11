Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile
How to watch the 2021 Great North Run live!

How to watch the 2021 Vienna City Marathon live free

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions

Day 1: Weltklasse Zurich - 2021 Diamond League final results

How to watch the Diamond League final live!

How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

You can watch live streaming action of the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile from New York City, New York on Sunday, September 12, on USATF.TV.

Published

Watch and follow the live streaming action of the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile from New York City, New York on Sunday, September 12, on USATF.TV with a RunnerSpace.com account. The event returns for the 40th anniversary

The live broadcast on Sunday will begin at 11:35 am ET and fans will be able to follow all the pros as they enter the close of their respective campaigns. The live coverage will be available for free but the on-demand after-race videos will only be available to +PLUS subcribersSign-up here for +PLUS.

Check your laces, then run your best mile down 20 blocks of New York City streets.

READ ALSO: Northern Arizona dominates opener at George Kyte Classic

Follow and use #NB5thAveMile in your social posts to share your progress and celebrate all those “mile-stones.”

Among the starters headlining the men’s and women’s professional races are Matthew Centrowitz, Clayton Murphy, Shannon Osika, and Jemma Reekie.

LIVE Webcast – New Balance 5th Avenue Mile 2021 Schedule – Watch on-demand on USATF.TV here.

Broadcast ScheduleTimes Eastern Daylight
Broadcast Begins11:35 am
NYRR Road Mile Championships 
Women11:45 am
Men12:00 pm
Professional Athletes 
Women12:15 pm
Men12:30 pm

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

NOTE: The 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile event will feature a Rising New York Road Runners youth race, as well as the Back to School Mile at the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile. Registration for a one-mile race for Stage 3 participants (ages 12–18) and a shorter race for Stage 1 participants.

COVID-19 UPDATES: Please keep in mind that runners and spectators, at this time, MUST do their very best to protect their health and safety and that of others by social distancing during the race.

