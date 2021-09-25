Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 Nike Portland XC Invite
How to watch 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon live!

Follow Texas A&M Invitational live results and updates

Unranked Utah women dominate 2021 Dellinger Invitational

How to watch 2021 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational

Full results from the 2021 Kip Keino Classic
Watch the live stream of the 2021 Nike Portland XC Invite on RunnersSpace! You can also follow all the live results and updates from the meeting today!

Published

The 2021 Nike Portland XC Invite will see some of the best of the Northwest runners doing battle on Saturday, and you can watch all the live streaming action on RunnersSpace!

This week is another weekend packed with cross country meets, but there will be a lot of focus at the Blue Lake Regional Park near Portland, Oregon. The live streaming broadcast and on demand videos will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS account and you can get signed up here.

Organizers and fellow running experts are predicting “epic” battles at a meet that will feature several all-stars clashing. Among the featured races is the well-anticipated Jim Dinner Championship girls race which will see four of the top 10 runners in the nation going head-to-head!

READ MORE: Follow Texas A&M Invitational live results and updates

It’s awesome to have the meeting making its return after last year’s event was hosted as a virtual event due to the pandemic. The Nike Portland XC Invite is a great day for our sport. This meet provides a competitive atmosphere for elite, smaller, and building teams.

Meanwhile,  in addition to the varsity races, the Nike Portland XC Invite has grade level JV races. The top five teams in all varsity divisions receive plaques and the top 50 individuals in ALL high school and middle school races are awarded medals.

Additionally, a Nike sponsored athlete will be in attendance to sign autographs and hand out merchandise. WATCH NIKE PORTLAND XC LIVE (+PLUS subscription required)

“It is amazing how fast my high school cross country career has gone by,” senior Riley Stewart said. “Nike Portland my freshman year was my first travel and national race and truly was a turning point for me.

“It was an amazing experience among amazing athletes that I will see again this weekend like Ella Borsheim.

“I am really excited to see my growth compared to freshman year and the growth of our team as well. Lots has changed since we have been there!

“I’ve heard that there is a strong field and I am so ready to line up against some of the best girls in XC.”

Watch on demand videos after the meet here.

Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change. Meet schedule here.) Times are listed in Pacific Zones
Live Results via AthleticTiming
 Saturday
Time Race
8:50amBroadcast Begins
9:00amJV FR/SO Girls (Danner/D1 Teams)
9:30amJV FR/SO Boys (Danner/D1 Teams)
9:55amJV JR/SR Girls (Danner/D1 Teams)
10:25amJV JR/SR Boys (Danner/D1 Teams)
10:50amDanner Girls
11:15amDanner Boys
11:35amDivision 1 Varsity Girls
12:00pmDivision 1 Varsity Boys
12:20pmJV Novice Girls 
12:40pmJV Novice Boys
1:00pmD2 Varsity Girls
1:25pmD2 Varsity Boys 
1:45pmD3 Varsity Girls
2:10pmD3 Varsity Boys
2:30pmJV FR/SO Girls (D2/D3 Teams) 
3:00pmJV FR/SO Boys (D2/D3 Teams)
3:25pmJV JR/SR Girls (D2/D3 Teams)
3:55pmJV JR/SR Boys (D2/D3 Teams)

