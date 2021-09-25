How to watch the 2021 Nike Portland XC Invite

The 2021 Nike Portland XC Invite will see some of the best of the Northwest runners doing battle on Saturday, and you can watch all the live streaming action on RunnersSpace!

This week is another weekend packed with cross country meets, but there will be a lot of focus at the Blue Lake Regional Park near Portland, Oregon. The live streaming broadcast and on demand videos will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS account and you can get signed up here.

Organizers and fellow running experts are predicting “epic” battles at a meet that will feature several all-stars clashing. Among the featured races is the well-anticipated Jim Dinner Championship girls race which will see four of the top 10 runners in the nation going head-to-head!

It’s awesome to have the meeting making its return after last year’s event was hosted as a virtual event due to the pandemic. The Nike Portland XC Invite is a great day for our sport. This meet provides a competitive atmosphere for elite, smaller, and building teams.

Meanwhile, in addition to the varsity races, the Nike Portland XC Invite has grade level JV races. The top five teams in all varsity divisions receive plaques and the top 50 individuals in ALL high school and middle school races are awarded medals.

Additionally, a Nike sponsored athlete will be in attendance to sign autographs and hand out merchandise.

“It is amazing how fast my high school cross country career has gone by,” senior Riley Stewart said. “Nike Portland my freshman year was my first travel and national race and truly was a turning point for me.

“It was an amazing experience among amazing athletes that I will see again this weekend like Ella Borsheim.

“I am really excited to see my growth compared to freshman year and the growth of our team as well. Lots has changed since we have been there!

“I’ve heard that there is a strong field and I am so ready to line up against some of the best girls in XC.”

Watch on demand videos after the meet here. Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change. Meet schedule here.) Times are listed in Pacific Zones Live Results via AthleticTiming Saturday Time Race 8:50am Broadcast Begins 9:00am JV FR/SO Girls (Danner/D1 Teams) 9:30am JV FR/SO Boys (Danner/D1 Teams) 9:55am JV JR/SR Girls (Danner/D1 Teams) 10:25am JV JR/SR Boys (Danner/D1 Teams) 10:50am Danner Girls 11:15am Danner Boys 11:35am Division 1 Varsity Girls 12:00pm Division 1 Varsity Boys 12:20pm JV Novice Girls 12:40pm JV Novice Boys 1:00pm D2 Varsity Girls 1:25pm D2 Varsity Boys 1:45pm D3 Varsity Girls 2:10pm D3 Varsity Boys 2:30pm JV FR/SO Girls (D2/D3 Teams) 3:00pm JV FR/SO Boys (D2/D3 Teams) 3:25pm JV JR/SR Girls (D2/D3 Teams) 3:55pm JV JR/SR Boys (D2/D3 Teams)