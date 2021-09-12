Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2021 USATF 10 Mile Championships
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Great North Run live!

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Vienna City Marathon live free

Main News

How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

Main News

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions

Main News

Day 1: Weltklasse Zurich - 2021 Diamond League final results
2021-USATF-10-MILE-CHAMPIONSHIPS
2021 USATF 10 MILE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Main News

How to watch the 2021 USATF 10 Mile Championships

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the USATF 10 Mile Championships on USATF.TV. Don’t miss the action on Sunday as the stars come out!

Published

You can watch the 2021 USATF 10 Mile Championships / Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run will be broadcast live from Washington D.C. on Sunday, September 12 by USATF.TV

The broadcast and on-demand videos will also be available to +PLUS subscribers at the conclusion of the event on Sunday. Sign-up here for +PLUS. Click here for live Results

The live streaming broadcast will begin at 7:10 am ET and you will see several American stars lining up.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

Leading the way is three-time Olympian and former world 1500m champion Jenny Simpson who will take on 11-time USATF Running Circuit champion Sara Hall in the event presented by Toyota.

Simpson, the 2008, 2012, and 2016 bronze medalist and three-time World Championship medalist (gold in 2011, silver in 2013 and 2017) will be making her long-distance road racing debut in Washington, DC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also included in the field are Jordan Hasay, Natosha Rogers, Diane Nukuri, and Annie Frisbie.

On the men’s side, Futsum Zienasellassie will start as the defending the USATF 10 Mile Championship after he won in Minneapolis in 2019 (the last time American runners competed for this title, thanks to Covid-19). 

Race Day Schedule (Subject To Change)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Time (Eastern USA) 
7:10amBroadcast Begins
7:18amElite Women Athletes Start
7:30amElite Men & 1st Wave Start

On demand videos will be available here.

Stay connected to Credit Union Cherry Blossom via facebook and twitter, or visit cherryblossom.org for race info, results and more. Also make sure to follow @Miracle_Run and @CU4Kids on Twitter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Hellen-Obiri-of-Kenya-wins-womens-5000m-title Hellen-Obiri-of-Kenya-wins-womens-5000m-title

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Great North Run live!

You can watch live stream and television coverage of the 2021 Great North Run on BBC Two and BBC One on Sunday (12). Don't...

14 hours ago
2021-Vienna-City-Marathon-runners 2021-Vienna-City-Marathon-runners

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Vienna City Marathon live free

You can watch 5 hours of live coverage from the 2021 Vienna City Marathon on Austrian TV ORF with the stream available worldwide and...

14 hours ago
Matthew Centrowitz of USA American Mile record attempt Matthew Centrowitz of USA American Mile record attempt

Main News

How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

You can watch live streaming action of the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile from New York City, New York on Sunday, September 12, on...

16 hours ago
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-of-Sweden-in-the-mens-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-of-Sweden-in-the-mens-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League

Main News

How to watch the Diamond League final live!

Watch live streaming coverage of the Wanda Diamond League final which takes place on September 8 and September 9.

4 days ago