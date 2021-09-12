How to watch the 2021 USATF 10 Mile Championships

You can watch the 2021 USATF 10 Mile Championships / Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run will be broadcast live from Washington D.C. on Sunday, September 12 by USATF.TV.

The broadcast and on-demand videos will also be available to +PLUS subscribers at the conclusion of the event on Sunday. Sign-up here for +PLUS. Click here for live Results

The live streaming broadcast will begin at 7:10 am ET and you will see several American stars lining up.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

Leading the way is three-time Olympian and former world 1500m champion Jenny Simpson who will take on 11-time USATF Running Circuit champion Sara Hall in the event presented by Toyota.

Simpson, the 2008, 2012, and 2016 bronze medalist and three-time World Championship medalist (gold in 2011, silver in 2013 and 2017) will be making her long-distance road racing debut in Washington, DC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also included in the field are Jordan Hasay, Natosha Rogers, Diane Nukuri, and Annie Frisbie.

On the men’s side, Futsum Zienasellassie will start as the defending the USATF 10 Mile Championship after he won in Minneapolis in 2019 (the last time American runners competed for this title, thanks to Covid-19).

Race Day Schedule (Subject To Change)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Time (Eastern USA) 7:10am Broadcast Begins 7:18am Elite Women Athletes Start 7:30am Elite Men & 1st Wave Start

On demand videos will be available here.

Stay connected to Credit Union Cherry Blossom via facebook and twitter, or visit cherryblossom.org for race info, results and more. Also make sure to follow @Miracle_Run and @CU4Kids on Twitter.