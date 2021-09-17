How to watch the 40th Annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic

The 2021 cross country season is now in full swing and you can watch come of the top meeting this season live online with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account. Get Live Results Here. Kicking this off this weekend is the 2021 Woodbridge Cross Country Classic presented by Asics will be broadcast live at SilverLakes Sports Complex in Norco, California. The meeting will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 17 and 18.

NOTE: The video highlights from each race will be made available at the conclusion of the event. Watch on-demand videos here.

10 Storylines to Follow at Woodbridge Cross Country Classic Presented by ASICS 2021 Event & Broadcast Schedule Subject To Change (Meet Website Here) The broadcast will begin 10 minutes before the first race of each day. Times are in Pacific zones (California) FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 TIME DIVISION RACE TIME DIVISION RACE 5:00pm WHITE / RED NOVICE BOYS 3:50pm GOLD / BLUE NOVICE BOYS 5:20pm WHITE / RED NOVICE GIRLS 4:10pm GOLD / BLUE NOVICE GIRLS 5:40pm WHITE FROSH BOYS 4:30pm GOLD FROSH BOYS 5:52pm RED JV GIRLS 4:42pm BLUE JV GIRLS 6:04pm WHITE SOPH BOYS 4:54pm GOLD SOPH BOYS 6:16pm RED FROSH GIRLS 5:06pm BLUE FROSH GIRLS 6:28pm WHITE JUNIOR BOYS 5:18pm GOLD JUNIOR BOYS 6:40pm RED SOPH GIRLS 5:30pm BLUE SOPH GIRLS 6:52pm WHITE SENIOR BOYS 5:42pm GOLD SENIOR BOYS 7:04pm RED FROSH BOYS 5:54pm BLUE FROSH BOYS 7:16pm WHITE JV GIRLS 6:06pm GOLD JV GIRLS 7:28pm RED SOPH BOYS 6:18pm BLUE SOPH BOYS 7:40pm WHITE FROSH GIRLS 6:30pm GOLD FROSH GIRLS 7:52pm RED JUNIOR BOYS 6:42pm BLUE JUNIOR BOYS 8:04pm WHITE SOPH GIRLS 6:54pm GOLD SOPH GIRLS 8:16pm RED SENIOR BOYS 7:06pm BLUE SENIOR BOYS 8:28pm WHITE VARSITY GIRLS-A 7:18pm GOLD VARSITY GIRLS-A 8:40pm RED VARSITY BOYS-A 7:30pm BLUE VARSITY BOYS-A 8:52pm WHITE VARSITY GIRLS-B 7:42pm GOLD VARSITY GIRLS-B 9:04pm RED VARSITY BOYS-B 7:54pm BLUE VARSITY BOYS-B 9:16pm WHITE VARSITY BOYS-A 8:06pm GOLD VARSITY BOYS-A 9:28pm RED VARSITY GIRLS-A 8:18pm BLUE VARSITY GIRLS-A 9:40pm WHITE VARSITY BOYS-B 8:30pm GOLD VARSITY BOYS-B 9:52pm RED VARSITY GIRLS-B 8:42pm BLUE VARSITY GIRLS-B FEATURED RACES 8:54pm VARSITY GIRLS 9:14pm VARSITY BOYS 9:34pm BOB DAY’S GIRLS SWEEPSTAKES 9:54pm DOUG SPECK’S BOYS SWEEPSTAKES