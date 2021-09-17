Connect with us

How to watch the 40th Annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic
Annual-Woodbridge-Cross-Country-Classic
Follow the 40th Annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic live

You can watch the live online streaming broadcast of the 40th Annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic live on RunnerSpace on Friday and Saturday.

Published

The 2021 cross country season is now in full swing and you can watch come of the top meeting this season live online with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account. Get Live Results Here. Kicking this off this weekend is the 2021 Woodbridge Cross Country Classic presented by Asics will be broadcast live at SilverLakes Sports Complex in Norco, California. The meeting will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 17 and 18.

For complete live online streaming broadcast and after race on-demand videos highlights you should sign up for a RunnerSpace +PLUS account if you haven’t done so already. If you already have an active account, then all you need to do is log in to your profile and start watching the live coverage.

For those of you who are still without an account, please get signed up by clicking here and join the thousands of athletics fans who are already enjoying some of the best coverages from around the globe.

NOTE: The video highlights from each race will be made available at the conclusion of the event. Watch on-demand videos here.

10 Storylines to Follow at Woodbridge Cross Country Classic Presented by ASICS 2021

Event & Broadcast Schedule Subject To Change (Meet Website Here)
The broadcast will begin 10 minutes before the first race of each day. Times are in Pacific zones (California)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021
TIMEDIVISIONRACE TIMEDIVISIONRACE
5:00pmWHITE / REDNOVICE BOYS 3:50pmGOLD / BLUENOVICE BOYS
5:20pmWHITE / REDNOVICE GIRLS 4:10pmGOLD / BLUENOVICE GIRLS
5:40pmWHITEFROSH BOYS 4:30pmGOLDFROSH BOYS
5:52pmREDJV GIRLS 4:42pmBLUEJV GIRLS
6:04pmWHITESOPH BOYS 4:54pmGOLDSOPH BOYS
6:16pmREDFROSH GIRLS 5:06pmBLUEFROSH GIRLS
6:28pmWHITEJUNIOR BOYS 5:18pmGOLDJUNIOR BOYS
6:40pmREDSOPH GIRLS 5:30pmBLUESOPH GIRLS
6:52pmWHITESENIOR BOYS 5:42pmGOLDSENIOR BOYS
7:04pmREDFROSH BOYS 5:54pmBLUEFROSH BOYS
7:16pmWHITEJV GIRLS 6:06pmGOLDJV GIRLS
7:28pmREDSOPH BOYS 6:18pmBLUESOPH BOYS
7:40pmWHITEFROSH GIRLS 6:30pmGOLDFROSH GIRLS
7:52pmREDJUNIOR BOYS 6:42pmBLUEJUNIOR BOYS
8:04pmWHITESOPH GIRLS 6:54pmGOLDSOPH GIRLS
8:16pmREDSENIOR BOYS 7:06pmBLUESENIOR BOYS
8:28pmWHITEVARSITY GIRLS-A 7:18pmGOLDVARSITY GIRLS-A
8:40pmREDVARSITY BOYS-A 7:30pmBLUEVARSITY BOYS-A
8:52pmWHITEVARSITY GIRLS-B 7:42pmGOLDVARSITY GIRLS-B
9:04pmREDVARSITY BOYS-B 7:54pmBLUEVARSITY BOYS-B
9:16pmWHITEVARSITY BOYS-A 8:06pmGOLDVARSITY BOYS-A
9:28pmREDVARSITY GIRLS-A 8:18pmBLUEVARSITY GIRLS-A
9:40pmWHITEVARSITY BOYS-B 8:30pmGOLDVARSITY BOYS-B
9:52pmREDVARSITY GIRLS-B 8:42pmBLUEVARSITY GIRLS-B
FEATURED RACES 
    8:54pmVARSITY GIRLS
    9:14pmVARSITY BOYS
    9:34pmBOB DAY’S GIRLS SWEEPSTAKES
    9:54pmDOUG SPECK’S BOYS SWEEPSTAKES

In this article:
