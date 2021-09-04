Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial live!
Advertisement

College Main News

How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming

Main News

Brussels Diamond League meeting complete results

Main News

Missouri Cross Country Opener Results: Arkansas, Kentucky win team titles

Main News

Video highlights: Mboma beats Jackson, Sha’Carri in Brussels

Main News

How to watch live Brussels Diamond League meeting streaming
Shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-lausanne-diamond-league
Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100m at Lausanne Diamond League

Main News

How to watch the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial live!

Watch live streaming of the 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial with the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Ryan Crouser down to compete.

Published

Several of the world’s top athletes are set to feature at the 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting in Silesia, Poland on Sunday (5), and here is how you can watch live streaming.

Watch The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Meeting Live

Fans can watch a two-hour live stream of the meeting which will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, beginning at 11:00 am Sunday, Eastern Time (ET).

Among the standout athletes down to compete at the meet are Olympic gold medal winners and sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Andre De Grasse, along with Ryan Crouser and Hansle Parchment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Video highlights: Mboma beats Jackson, Sha’Carri in Brussels

After sitting out the Paris Diamond League meeting because of fatigue, Fraser-Pryce will return to action in the women’s 100m where she was expected to battle against fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson.

However, it is being understood that Jackson has been pulled from the meeting, which paved the way for an easier passage for her countrywoman to win the event. Before taking a short break from competing, Fraser-Pryce clocked a personal best of 10.60 in Lausanne last week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Olympic 200m champion De Grasse headlines the men’s half-lap field 200m and he will be looking to improve on his impressive personal best and Canadian record of 19.62secs, which he used to win the gold medal in Tokyo.

Among the sprinters down the take on the Canadian star on Sunday are Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev, Filippo Tortu of Italy as well as Briton pair Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod.

Another Olympic champion down to feature in Silesia is Hansle Parchment of Jamaica who will go up against Americans Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts in the men’s 110m hurdles. Wojciech Nowicki, the Olympic champion in the men’s hammer throw, headlines the field for this event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere, USA’s Michael Cherry will aim to maintain his fine form in recent outings when he lines up in the men’s 400m against Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, while Alison Dos Santos will start as the man to beat in the 400m hurdles, with Yasmani Copello of Turkey set to take on the Brazilian Olympic bronze medalist.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Sha'Carri-Richardson-wins-USA-Olympic_trials Sha'Carri-Richardson-wins-USA-Olympic_trials

Main News

Gatlin says Sha’Carri Richardson has run 10.50 in practice

Justin Gatlin says Sha’Carri Richardson has run 10.50 seconds in practice and she is without a doubt the next super star in American sprinting.

6 days ago
Elaine Thomspn-Herah wins at Istvan Gyulai Memorial Elaine Thomspn-Herah wins at Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Main News

Thompson-Herah runs 10.72sec meeting record to win in Paris

Elaine Thompson-Herah ran 10.72 to win the 100m at the Paris Diamond League meeting and broke Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce previous meeting record.

August 28, 2021
elaine-thompson-herah-shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-pre-classic elaine-thompson-herah-shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-pre-classic

Main News

Fatigue Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Diamond League meet

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she is very tired and has pulled out of the clash with Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Paris Diamond League meeting.

August 27, 2021
shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-elaine-thompson-herah-shericka-jam-jackson shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-elaine-thompson-herah-shericka-jam-jackson

Main News

How to watch the Paris Diamond League live stream

Watch the Paris Diamond League meeting live on PeacockTV and the Diamond League YouTube page on August 28. Streaming starts at 9:10 am ET.

August 27, 2021