How to watch the Kip Keino Classic stream, live results, updates

The 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series concludes on Saturday (18) with the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya, and you can watch live streaming coverage on Youtube via the World Athletics channel.

New world 10km record-holder Agnes Tirop, two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon, Olympic steeplechase champions Soufiane El Bakkali and Peruth Chemutai, Olympic hammer gold medallist Wojciech Nowicki and Wanda Diamond League winner Fred Kerley are among the entries for the meeting.

Also in action will be Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma, who will be competing in the women’s 200m. The world junior record holder who has a personal best of 21.78secs will take on Ivorian sprint star Marie Josee Ta Lou.

Trayvon Bromell and Justin Gatlin will line up in the men’s 100m, along with Kenyan star Ferdinand Omanyala, who owns a personal best of 9.86secs.

Here’s how you can follow the action in Nairobi.



Follow and watch Kip Keino Classic Live Stream

Schedule | results and start lists | media information sheets and athlete biographies



A two-hour live stream of the main meeting, on Saturday 18 September, will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, beginning at 16:00 local time, EAT (9:00 AM ET).

FloTrack – Australia, USA

Flow Sports – Caribbean Countries

CBC (digital platform) – Canada

SuperSport (GSL1 / VR3A / VR4) – African Countries



The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:

Albania, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Bermuda, Bolivia, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Congo – Brazzaville, Congo – Kinshasa, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Czechia, Côte d’Ivoire, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Montserrat, Mozambique, Namibia, New Caledonia, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Réunion, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre & Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, São Tomé & Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, Uganda, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Wallis & Futuna, Zambia, Zimbabwe