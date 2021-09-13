How to watch Zagreb Boris Hanzekovic Memorial live!

Connect with us

You can watch the 2021 Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb live on Youtube and several other streaming platforms on Tuesday. Don’t miss the action!

Published

The 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues this week with the 2021 Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia on Tuesday, and you can watch the live streaming coverage.

Olympic champions Ryan Crouser, Valarie Allman and Daniel Stahl were all in action in the throw events, with Crouser beating his own meeting record in the men’s shot put at the Ivan Ivancevic Memorial on Monday night (13).

The double Olympic champion and world record-holder Crouser punched out the shot to 22.84 meters to add 10-centimeters to his meeting record set last year.

Shericka Jackson v Christine Mboma in the 200m in Zurich

Olympic 200m silver medalist Christine Mboma will match strides with Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson in a rematch from Zurich. The Namibian world junior record holder came out on top in the last two meetings.

Here’s how you can follow the action in Zagreb in the Sports Park Mladost.

Follow and watch

Schedule | start lists | results

A live stream of the men’s shot put, the Ivan Ivancevic Memorial, on Monday 13 September will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, beginning at 19:30 local time, CEST.

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:
Australia, Croatia, United States 

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

For the supporters in the United States and Australia, you can watch the live streaming coverage on FloTrack.

A two-hour live stream of the main meeting, on Tuesday 14 September, will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, beginning at 19:00 local time, CEST / 13:30 pm ET.

ESPN3 will provide live stream for viewers in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama, while Flow Sports Multiplex Channel EXTRA 3 will have the broadcast for those viewing in the Caribbean territories.

