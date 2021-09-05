Connect with us

Javianne Oliver beats Sha'Carri Richardson in Italy
Fraser-Pryce runs 10.81 to win at Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

How to watch Oliver v Sha’Carri in Italy - Continental Tour meeting

How to watch the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial live!

How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming

american-2021-javianne-oliver
Javianne Oliver of USA during the Women's 4 x 100m. Credit: Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Alamy Live News

Javianne Oliver beats Sha’Carri Richardson in Italy

Javianne Oliver defeated Sha’carri Richardson in the women’s 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova – World Athletics Continental Tour on Sunday (5).

Javianne Oliver defeated Sha’Carri Richardson in the women’s 100 meters at the Meeting Città di Padova – World Athletics Continental Tour on Sunday (5). The meeting was held at the Stadio Colbachini, Padova, Italy. Click Here For Result

Oliver, who is coming off a sixth-place finish at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, earlier this month, ran 11.19 seconds (-1.0m/s) for the victory to defeat Richardson, who ran the same time when finishing second place.

READ MORE: Fraser-Pryce runs 10.81 to win at Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

US athletes swept the top four spots with young talent Candace Hill posting 11.26secs for third English Gardner getting fourth in 11.36secs. Jamaica’s Olympic 4x100m relay gold medalist Briana Williams ran 11.44sec for fifth.

Two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica owns the meeting record at 10.98secs.

Michael Norman won the men’s 100m with a meeting record of 10.97 secs, breaking the old mark of 10.03 secs, set by Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy in 2019.

Marvin Bracy was also below previous meeting record in second place with 9.98 secs with Ronnie Barker getting third in 10.10 secs.

Olympic finalist Stewart McSweyn of Australia clocked a meeting record of 3:33.49 to win men’s 1500m to improve the previous meeting record of 3:34.05, set by Canada’s Kevin Sullivan in 2001.

Michal Rozmys of Poland finished second with 3:34.13 with third-place going to Charles Da’Vall Grice of Great Britain getting third with 3:35.39.

Ronald Levy of Jamaica won the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.34 secs, USA’s Wil London clocked 45.22 secs for victory in the men’s 400m, while Aleksandra Aleksandra (1:59.57) of Russia, edging Christina Hering (1:59.78) of Germany to win the women’s 800m.

Britons Cindy Sember ran 13.01 secs for victory in the women’s 100m hurdles, beating Americans Payton Chadwick (13.08), Taliyah Brooks (13.26) and Gabbi Cunningham (13.48).

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

