Kennesaw State earns first ranking in program history
Kennesaw-State-women's-cross-Country-team
Kennesaw State 2021 women's cross country team

Kennesaw State earns first ranking in program history

Kennesaw State women’s cross country team is now ranked No. 10 in the 2021 NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country South Regional Rankings.

Published

KENNESAW, Ga. – The Kennesaw State women’s cross country team made history with their first ranking in program history.

KSU was ranked No. 10 in the 2021 NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country South Regional Rankings, which were released by the USTFCCCA on Monday.

KSU finished fourth at the North Alabama Showcase on Sept.17. The Owls head to South Bend, Ind. to compete in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Friday, Oct. 1.

Hernandez Sweeps ASUN Women’s Weekly Cross Country Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. – Nyah Hernandez was named the ASUN Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner and Freshman of the Week, announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
 
“Nyah has done an outstanding job over the past year,” head coach Adam Bray said. “She has worked really hard to improve herself and is now seeing the rewards of that hard work. I am excited to see what she can do as we move forward with the rest of our cross country season.”

Hernandez ran a personal-best time of 16:52.0 to finish sixth at the North Alabama Showcase, leading the team to a fourth-place finish. The Milton, Ga. native was the top ASUN finisher at the meet finishing ahead of runners from Ole Miss, Georgia, Lipscomb and Samford among others. 

She has been the Owls top finisher at each of the team’s first two meets. She is the first Owl to garner the Runner of the Week award since Kidan Kidane in 2016. She also is the first women to be named Freshman of the Week in program history. 
 
Hernandez and the Owls made history on Monday as the women’s team was ranked No. 10 in this week’s 2021 NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country South Regional Rankings.
 
The Owls head to South Bend, Ind. to compete in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Friday, Oct. 1.

