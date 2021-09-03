Missouri Cross Country Opener Results: Arkansas, Kentucky win team titles

Arkansas dominated the women’s section, while Kentucky claimed the men’s team title at the Missouri Cross Country Opener on Friday morning.

On the women’s side, Lauren Gregory of Arkansas covered the women’s 5k in 16 minutes, 54.4 seconds as the Razorbacks began the new cross country campaign with a perfect score of 15 points.

Kennedy Thomson finished second and also broke 17 minutes when she crossed the line at 16:58.4 as Arkansas produced the top seven finishers on the Gans Creek course, which will also serve as the host site for the 2021 SEC Championships in October.

Host program Missouri was second with 68 points, followed by Vanderbilt with 74 points and Kentucky with 84 points.

On the men’s side, Kentucky secured the team title with 29 points and place three runners in the top five finishers. The individual winner was Wildcats freshman Ethen Kern, who covered the 6k course in 17:36.9.

Mizzou XC Opener – 9/3/2021

Gans Creek XC Course

Women 5k CC

Name Year School Finals Points

Results – Women

1 Lauren Gregory JR Arkansas 16:54.4 1

2 Kennedy Thomson SR Arkansas 16:58.4 2

3 Krissy Gear SR Arkansas 17:02.1 3

4 Carmie Prinsloo FR Arkansas 17:10.5 4

5 Meghan Underwood SO Arkansas 17:12.1 5

6 Isabel Van Camp SO Arkansas 17:16.6 6

7 Julia Paternain JR Arkansas 17:19.5 7

8 Grace Jensen SR Vanderbilt 17:21.2 8

9 Perri Bockrath JR Kentucky 17:28.2 9

10 Mikayla Reed JR Missouri 17:28.8 10

11 Taylor Ewert FR Arkansas 17:29.5

12 Isabelle Christiansen SO Missouri 17:31.4 11

13 Kaitlyn Lacy JR Kentucky 17:33.6 12

14 McKenzie Yanek SR Vanderbilt 17:36.2 13

15 Reilly Revord JR Missouri 17:38.9 14

16 Jenna Schwartz SO Missouri 17:41.2 15

17 Cameron Fawcett FR Vanderbilt 17:41.5 16

18 Haley Walker SR Vanderbilt 17:43.2 17

19 Gracie Hyde JR Arkansas 17:43.3

20 Allison Newman FR Missouri 17:45.6 18

21 Rachel Boice JR Kentucky 17:46.8 19

22 London Culbreath FR Arkansas 17:48.2

23 Corie Smith FR Arkansas 17:54.9

24 Lainey Phelps SO Vanderbilt 18:01.0 20

25 Juliann Williams FR Kentucky 18:03.3 21

26 Ella Lambert FR Vanderbilt 18:08.2 22

27 Kelli Walsh JR Kentucky 18:12.8 23

28 Adoette Vaughan SO Arkansas 18:15.2

29 Julia Rosenberg FR Vanderbilt 18:17.7 24

30 Sophie Carrier JR Kentucky 18:18.7 25

31 Phoebe McCowan FR Kentucky 18:20.6 26

32 McKenna Revord FR Missouri 18:23.0 27

33 Ginger Murnieks SO Missouri 18:27.9 28

34 Anna Guerra FR Kentucky 18:29.1

35 Caroline Eck JR Vanderbilt 18:31.9

36 Jacqueline Pinon SR Vanderbilt 18:34.0

37 Lydia Roller Unattached 18:38.2

38 Jenna Holland SO Vanderbilt 18:46.2

39 Gigi Clifford FR Vanderbilt 18:52.3

40 Mollie Roden FR Kentucky 18:54.0

41 Gillian Mortimer SR Vanderbilt 19:10.1

42 Abby Hake SR Missouri 19:24.6

43 Joslin Blair SO Vanderbilt 19:29.4

44 McKenna Butler FR Missouri 19:44.0

45 Andi Bowman SO Missouri 19:52.6

46 Anna Sullentrup SR Missouri 20:47.4

— Quinn Owen SO Arkansas DNF

Team Scores ================================================================================= Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9 ================================================================================= Results - Women 1 Arkansas 15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Total Time: 1:25:17.50 Average: 17:03.50 2 Missouri 68 10 11 14 15 18 27 28 Total Time: 1:28:05.90 Average: 17:37.18 3 Vanderbilt 74 8 13 16 17 20 22 24 Total Time: 1:28:23.10 Average: 17:40.62 4 Kentucky 84 9 12 19 21 23 25 26 Total Time: 1:29:04.70 Average: 17:48.94

Event 1 Men 6k CC

Name Year School Finals Points

Results – Men

1 Ethan Kern FR Kentucky 17:36.9 1

2 Myles Richter SO Arkansas 17:42.5 2

3 Matt Duvall FR Kentucky 17:47.2 3

4 Josh Shearer SO Arkansas 17:48.5 4

5 Marquette Wilhite JR Missouri 17:48.9 5

6 Jake Allen FR Kentucky 17:50.5 6

7 Mitchell Small JR Missouri 17:56.9 7

8 Andre Bollam-Godbott SR Kentucky 17:58.5 8

9 William Sinclair FR Missouri 18:04.4 9

10 Carter Persyn SR Arkansas 18:09.6 10

11 Nathan Hall Unattached 18:10.0

12 Aaron Withrow SO Kentucky 18:10.9 11

13 Dylan Allen JR Kentucky 18:12.2 12

14 Jacob Nicholson SR Missouri 18:15.3 13

15 Matthew Estopinal SR Vanderbilt 18:19.7 14

16 Jayce Turner SO Arkansas 18:20.9 15

17 Royce Fisher FR Missouri 18:24.0 16

18 Nick Laning SR Vanderbilt 18:29.7 17

19 Trevor Peimann Unattached 18:32.7

20 Trevor Warren JR Kentucky 18:33.2 18

21 Austin Popplewell Unattached 18:34.0

22 Owen Bishop SR Missouri 18:34.6 19

23 Blake Morris FR Missouri 18:34.7 20

24 Tommy Romanow FR Arkansas 18:36.2 21

25 Luke Winkler FR Missouri 18:36.6

26 Gabriel Szalay JR Kentucky 18:39.2

27 Harper Moore FR Kentucky 18:42.2

28 Jonathan Schmidt FR Missouri 18:47.3

29 Luke George SO Arkansas 18:47.8 22

30 Alex Justus FR Kentucky 18:48.6

31 Jack Warner FR Missouri 18:48.9

32 McLean Griffin SO Kentucky 18:49.5

33 Quentin Worley FR Missouri 18:54.1

34 Jacob Brizendine JR Kentucky 18:55.8

35 Caleb Van Geffen SR Vanderbilt 18:58.4 23

36 Philip Metcalf FR Vanderbilt 19:04.3 24

37 Jonah Mitchell FR Kentucky 19:12.1

38 Angus Beer FR Missouri 19:15.0

39 Jonah Bird SR Vanderbilt 19:15.7 25

40 Andy Niser FR Vanderbilt 19:18.1 26

41 Zach Hodges FR Vanderbilt 19:20.5 27

42 Johnny Martin Unattached 19:21.0

43 Ryan Mata FR Missouri 19:34.3

44 Jackson McAlister FR Missouri 20:10.2

45 Michael Moriarty FR Missouri 20:35.6

46 Mathew Ragsdale SO Vanderbilt 21:23.1

— Corey Pacernick SO Vanderbilt DNF

Team Scores ================================================================================= Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9 ================================================================================= Results - Men 1 Kentucky 29 1 3 6 8 11 12 18 Total Time: 1:29:24.00 Average: 17:52.80 2 Missouri 50 5 7 9 13 16 19 20 Total Time: 1:30:29.50 Average: 18:05.90 3 Arkansas 52 2 4 10 15 21 22 Total Time: 1:30:37.70 Average: 18:07.54 4 Vanderbilt 103 14 17 23 24 25 26 27 Total Time: 1:34:07.80 Average: 18:49.56