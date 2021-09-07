No Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce battle at Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League

Connect with us

Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will not battle in the 100m at the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

Another anticipated showdown between Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will not take place this week after it was confirmed that the latter sprinter will not race run at the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League on Thursday (9).

Fraser-Pryce was among the athletes expected to run the women’s 100m Diamond League final in Zurich, but despite stating over the weekend that she was feeling good after taking a few days off and looking forward to running two more meets, her manager Paul Doyle revealed that Zurich was not part of the plans for the two-time Olympic champion.

The 34-year-old who is the third-fastest woman of all time, has been in red-hot form this season and many track and field fans were looking forward to seeing her continuing her exciting encounter with compatriot Thompson-Herah.

READ MORE: Fraser-Pryce runs 10.81 to win at Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

However, Doyle told Trackalerts.com, “no, she (Fraser-Pryce) will not (run),” when asked about her name being left off the start list. Doyle added the Diamond League final “just wasn’t in the plans.”

Fraser-Pryce has posted two sub-10.70 seconds clockings this season, including a personal best of 10.60 secs, which she used to beat the Olympic champion and the second-fastest woman in history, Thompson-Herah, during their matchup in Lausanne.

READ ALSO: Javianne Oliver beats Sha’Carri Richardson in Italy

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist is coming off an impressive 10.81secs performance to win the women’s 100m at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Sunday.

It now remains to be seen if the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion will race in Bellinzona on 14 September or will she finally shut down her campaign.

Click here for the women’s 100m lineup.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level.

