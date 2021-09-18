Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 1 Northern Arizona cruised to the men’s team title victory at the 2021 Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet here in Stillwater on Saturday morning.

Northern Arizona, which placed three runners in the top five finishers, ended the meet with 39 points, which was 21 less than second-place finisher and host team, and No. 6 Oklahoma State, which scored 60 points.

Abdihamid Nur paced the top-ranked Lumberjacks with a third-place finish in the 8K race with a time of 23:40.31, while Nico Young ran 23:41.27 for fourth overall and Drew Bosley clocked 23:44.13 for fifth.

Northern Arizona’s next two scorers were George Kusche (24:03.07) in 13th place and Ryan Raff (24:07.34) in 16th place.

Oklahoma State was paced by Isai Rodriguez, who led from start to finish en route to setting a new course record when winning the individual 8K crown in 23:05.77.

Isai Rodriguez wins the men’s 8K with a NEW COURSE RECORD of 23:05.77 🤯#GoPokes I #run4okstate pic.twitter.com/kQbsufqeOi— Oklahoma State XC/T&F (@run4okstate) September 18, 2021

Alex Maier ran 23:45.73 for sixth, while Victor Shitsama (23:58.55) in 10th, Ryan Schoppe (24:22.67) in 24th, and Isaiah Priddey (24:26.89) in 26th wrapped up the scorers for the Cowboys.

No. 12 Colorado, led by Eduardo Herrera who ran 23:36.80 for third in the 8K, finished third in the team scoring with 80 points, Texas, which received votes in the last poll tallied 95 points for fourth, with No. 8 Tulsa on 122 points rounding out the top five finishers.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Colorado secured the win in the women’s team scoring, tallying 30 points after putting all five scorers in the top 10.

The Pac-12 outfits, coached by Mark Wetmore, got the better of No. 23 Oklahoma State, which scored 35 points with an impressive performance on home soil, while Utah Valley (114), Tulsa (127) and SMU (147) completed the top five teams.

Emily Covert ran 20:39.58 for third overall in the women’s 6K to lead the way for Colorado. Abby Nichols (20:47.05) in 5th, India Johnson (20:54.75) in 6th, Rachel McArthur (20:59.31) in 7th and Kaitlyn Barthell (21:18.97) in 9th were the scorers today for the Buffs.

Taylor Roe led an Oklahoma State 1-2 finish in the women’s 6K race after she stopped the clock at 20:25.88 for first place with her teammate Gabby Hentemann running 20:36.73 in second. Molly Born also finished in the top five for OSU, running 20:41.58 in fourth place.

Men’s Top 10 8K Finishers

Isai Rodriguez (23:05.77) Oklahoma State Eduardo Herrera (2 23:36.80) Colorado Abdihamid Nur (23:40.3) Northern Arizona Nico Young (23:41.27) Northern Arizona Drew Bosley (23:44.13) Northern Arizona Alex Maier (23:45.73) Oklahoma State Haftu Knight (23:54.20) Texas Brendan Fraser (23:55.28) Colorado Yaseen Abdalla (23:57.46) Texas Victor Shitsama (23:58.55) Oklahoma State

Men’s Team Scores

Northern Arizona 39 points Oklahoma State 62 Colorado 80 Texas 95 Tulsa 122 Unattached – OSU 173 Unattached – CO 203 Utah Valley 203 Kansas State 294 Incarnate Word 360 Texas Tech 363 Northwest Kansas 366 UT-Arlington 385 Oklahoma City 390 Oklahoma 434 Oklahoma Christian 444 Kansas City 540 Clarendon College 578 SMU 637 Arkansas Tech 664

Women’s Top 10 6K Finishers

Taylor Roe (20:25.88) Oklahoma State Gabby Hentemann (20:36.73) Oklahoma State Emily Covert (20:39.58) Colorado Molly Born (20:41.58) Oklahoma State Abby Nichols (20:47.05) Colorado India Johnson (20:54.75) Colorado Rachel McArthur Colorado 20:59.31 (0.00) Kelsey Ramirez (21:09.63) Oklahoma State Kaitlyn Barthell (21:18.97) Colorado Hannah Miniutti (21:20.25) Colorado

Women’s Team Scores

Colorado 30 Oklahoma State 35 Utah Valley 114 Tulsa 127 Unattached – OSU 162 Texas 170 Kansas State 193 SMU 195 Incarnate Word 315 Texas Tech 330 Kansas City 364 Arkansas Tech 371 Oklahoma 403 Oklahoma Christian 440 Oklahoma City 446 Unattached – CO 192 UT-Arlington 279 Clarendon College 115

Click here for complete results