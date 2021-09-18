Connect with us

Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates
College

Alabama, Ole Miss win North Alabama Showcase cross country titles

College

Follow live results from the 2021 John McNichols Invitational

College

How to watch the 40th Annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic

College Main News

Results FSU XC Open; BYU and Stanford win team titles

College

FSU XC Open 2021 live results, teams and updates
Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree-2021-Results
Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree 2021 Results

College

Top-ranked Northern Arizona eased to victory on the men’s side at the 2021 Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet here in Stillwater.

Published

STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 1 Northern Arizona cruised to the men’s team title victory at the 2021 Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet here in Stillwater on Saturday morning.

Northern Arizona, which placed three runners in the top five finishers, ended the meet with 39 points, which was 21 less than second-place finisher and host team, and No. 6 Oklahoma State, which scored 60 points.

Abdihamid Nur paced the top-ranked Lumberjacks with a third-place finish in the 8K race with a time of 23:40.31, while Nico Young ran 23:41.27 for fourth overall and Drew Bosley clocked 23:44.13 for fifth.

Northern Arizona’s next two scorers were George Kusche (24:03.07) in 13th place and Ryan Raff (24:07.34) in 16th place.

Oklahoma State was paced by Isai Rodriguez, who led from start to finish en route to setting a new course record when winning the individual 8K crown in 23:05.77.

Alex Maier ran 23:45.73 for sixth, while Victor Shitsama (23:58.55) in 10th, Ryan Schoppe (24:22.67) in 24th, and Isaiah Priddey (24:26.89) in 26th wrapped up the scorers for the Cowboys.

No. 12 Colorado, led by Eduardo Herrera who ran 23:36.80 for third in the 8K, finished third in the team scoring with 80 points, Texas, which received votes in the last poll tallied 95 points for fourth, with No. 8 Tulsa on 122 points rounding out the top five finishers.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Colorado secured the win in the women’s team scoring, tallying 30 points after putting all five scorers in the top 10.

The Pac-12 outfits, coached by Mark Wetmore, got the better of No. 23 Oklahoma State, which scored 35 points with an impressive performance on home soil, while Utah Valley (114), Tulsa (127) and SMU (147) completed the top five teams.

Emily Covert ran 20:39.58 for third overall in the women’s 6K to lead the way for Colorado. Abby Nichols (20:47.05) in 5th, India Johnson (20:54.75) in 6th, Rachel McArthur (20:59.31) in 7th and Kaitlyn Barthell (21:18.97) in 9th were the scorers today for the Buffs.

Taylor Roe led an Oklahoma State 1-2 finish in the women’s 6K race after she stopped the clock at 20:25.88 for first place with her teammate Gabby Hentemann running 20:36.73 in second. Molly Born also finished in the top five for OSU, running 20:41.58 in fourth place.

Men’s Top 10 8K Finishers

  1. Isai Rodriguez (23:05.77) Oklahoma State
  2. Eduardo Herrera (2 23:36.80) Colorado
  3. Abdihamid Nur (23:40.3) Northern Arizona
  4. Nico Young (23:41.27) Northern Arizona
  5. Drew Bosley (23:44.13) Northern Arizona
  6. Alex Maier (23:45.73) Oklahoma State
  7. Haftu Knight (23:54.20) Texas
  8. Brendan Fraser (23:55.28) Colorado
  9. Yaseen Abdalla (23:57.46) Texas
  10. Victor Shitsama (23:58.55) Oklahoma State

Men’s Team Scores

  1. Northern Arizona 39 points
  2. Oklahoma State 62
  3. Colorado 80
  4. Texas 95
  5. Tulsa 122
  6. Unattached – OSU 173
  7. Unattached – CO 203
  8. Utah Valley 203
  9. Kansas State 294
  10. Incarnate Word 360
  11. Texas Tech 363
  12. Northwest Kansas 366
  13. UT-Arlington 385
  14. Oklahoma City 390
  15. Oklahoma 434
  16. Oklahoma Christian 444
  17. Kansas City 540
  18. Clarendon College 578
  19. SMU 637
  20. Arkansas Tech 664

Women’s Top 10 6K Finishers

  1. Taylor Roe (20:25.88) Oklahoma State
  2. Gabby Hentemann (20:36.73) Oklahoma State
  3. Emily Covert (20:39.58) Colorado
  4. Molly Born (20:41.58) Oklahoma State
  5. Abby Nichols (20:47.05) Colorado
  6. India Johnson (20:54.75) Colorado
  7. Rachel McArthur Colorado 20:59.31 (0.00)
  8. Kelsey Ramirez (21:09.63) Oklahoma State
  9. Kaitlyn Barthell (21:18.97) Colorado
  10. Hannah Miniutti (21:20.25) Colorado

Women’s Team Scores

  1. Colorado 30
  2. Oklahoma State 35
  3. Utah Valley 114
  4. Tulsa 127
  5. Unattached – OSU 162
  6. Texas 170
  7. Kansas State 193
  8. SMU 195
  9. Incarnate Word 315
  10. Texas Tech 330
  11. Kansas City 364
  12. Arkansas Tech 371
  13. Oklahoma 403
  14. Oklahoma Christian 440
  15. Oklahoma City 446
  16. Unattached – CO 192
  17. UT-Arlington 279
  18. Clarendon College 115

Click here for complete results

