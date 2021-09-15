Oregon Ducks to host five outdoor track meets in 2022

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon Ducks track and field program will host five meets including the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships as part of its five-date 2022 home schedule at Hayward Field.

For a second-consecutive season, the home outdoor schedule begins with the Hayward Premiere on April 1-2.



“We look forward to another exciting season at Hayward Field,” Oregon head coach Robert Johnson said. “We also look forward to welcoming more fans back and having that full experience for the student-athletes competing at Hayward Field.”



2022 Track and Field Home Schedule – Hayward Field

OUTDOOR

April 1-2 – Hayward Premiere

April 21-23 – Oregon Relays presented by AthleticNET

May 6 – Oregon Twilight

May 13-15 – Pac-12 Championships

June 8-11 – NCAA Championships



The Ducks’ full indoor and outdoor schedules will be announced at a later date.



The 2022 Pac-12 Championships will mark the 10th time the conference meet has been held at Hayward Field. The Men of Oregon are the 14-time defending conference champions. The meet was previously hosted in Eugene in 1967, 1973, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2017.



The NCAA Championships are back at Hayward Field for a second-consecutive season, and the 18th time overall.



Tickets for the 2022 home schedule will be available later this fall.



Looking further ahead on the 2022 calendar, Hayward Field will also host the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (July 15-24) which will mark the first time that event will be held in the United States.

