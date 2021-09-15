Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

Oregon Ducks to host five outdoor track meets in 2022
Advertisement

College

How to follow NC State adidas XC Challenge live results and updates

College

Follow the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree live results and updates

College

Follow live updates from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase cross country meet

College

Northern Arizona dominates opener at George Kyte Classic

College Main News

How to watch 2021 USF Invitational XC live streaming
USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays
The new Hayward Field to host the 2021 Oregon Relays and USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays

College

Oregon Ducks to host five outdoor track meets in 2022

Oregon track and field program will host five meets as part of its five-date 2022 home schedule at Hayward Field.

Published

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon Ducks track and field program will host five meets including the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships as part of its five-date 2022 home schedule at Hayward Field.

For a second-consecutive season, the home outdoor schedule begins with the Hayward Premiere on April 1-2.
 
“We look forward to another exciting season at Hayward Field,” Oregon head coach Robert Johnson said. “We also look forward to welcoming more fans back and having that full experience for the student-athletes competing at Hayward Field.”
 
2022 Track and Field Home Schedule – Hayward Field
OUTDOOR
April 1-2 – Hayward Premiere
April 21-23 – Oregon Relays presented by AthleticNET
May 6 – Oregon Twilight
May 13-15 – Pac-12 Championships
June 8-11 – NCAA Championships
 
The Ducks’ full indoor and outdoor schedules will be announced at a later date.
 
The 2022 Pac-12 Championships will mark the 10th time the conference meet has been held at Hayward Field. The Men of Oregon are the 14-time defending conference champions. The meet was previously hosted in Eugene in 1967, 1973, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2017.
 
The NCAA Championships are back at Hayward Field for a second-consecutive season, and the 18th time overall.
 
Tickets for the 2022 home schedule will be available later this fall.
 
Looking further ahead on the 2022 calendar, Hayward Field will also host the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (July 15-24) which will mark the first time that event will be held in the United States.
 

In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Kirani_James_olympic_champion Kirani_James_olympic_champion

Main News

How to watch Zagreb Boris Hanzekovic Memorial live!

You can watch the 2021 Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb live on Youtube and several other streaming platforms on Tuesday. Don't miss the action!

3 days ago
Elaine-thompson-herah-jamaica-diamond-league-champion Elaine-thompson-herah-jamaica-diamond-league-champion

Main News

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions at Weltklasse Zurich meeting on Thursday. Elaine Thompson-Herah were among the champion.

7 days ago
usas-ryan-crouser-celebrates-winning-gold-tokyo-2020 usas-ryan-crouser-celebrates-winning-gold-tokyo-2020

Main News

Day 1: Weltklasse Zurich – 2021 Diamond League final results

Full results from Day 1 of the 2021 Diamond League final - Weltklasse Zurich meeting with Ryan Crouser and Mariya Lasitskene setting meet records.

September 8, 2021
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-of-Sweden-in-the-mens-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-of-Sweden-in-the-mens-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League

Main News

How to watch the Diamond League final live!

Watch live streaming coverage of the Wanda Diamond League final which takes place on September 8 and September 9.

September 8, 2021