Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

Purdue sweeps 2021 John McNichols Invitational team titles
Advertisement

College Main News

UPDATED: Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

College

Alabama, Ole Miss win North Alabama Showcase cross country titles

College

Follow live results from the 2021 John McNichols Invitational

College

How to watch the 40th Annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic

College Main News

Results FSU XC Open; BYU and Stanford win team titles
Purdue-cross-country-team
Purdue women's cross country team getting ready for action

College

Purdue sweeps 2021 John McNichols Invitational team titles

The results and report as the Purdue men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the 2021 John McNichols Invitational team titles on Saturday.

Published

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A pair of second-place individual finishes propelled the Purdue cross country team to men’s and women’s team victories at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Saturday morning. COMPLETE RESULTS (PDF)

Purdue Dominates Women’s Race

Senior Curt Eckstein was second overall for the men, and sophomore Katelyn Wasson was the women’s runner-up at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. The women recorded two of the top three times and four placed in the top six on the 5k course, while the men had four top-10 marks in the 8k race.
 
In the team standings, the Boilermaker women earned 24 points to beat second-place Indiana (49 points) and third-place Ball State (87 points). The men collected 36 points and bested Indiana and Eastern Illinois, who each had 55 points. Fourteen other schools competed at the meet, including host-Indiana State and Big Ten foe Indiana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Alabama, Ole Miss win North Alabama Showcase cross country titles

“The women put together a great team effort today,” Purdue coach John Oliver said. “They continue to embrace the tough midrace moments and race for each other. For the men, it was nice for them to put a hard effort out there. It was a good marker to see how much growth we have had and areas we can still keep on improving.”

Wasson was second overall in the women’s race in 17:42.4, while freshman teammate Emma Squires was less than a second behind her, in 17:43.2. In her collegiate debut, Squires finished third by more than seven seconds. Junior Emma Tate was fifth in 17:51.3, and senior Megan Slamkowski registered a sixth-place finish in 17:53.5. Sophomore Payne Turney also was in the top-10, with a mark of 17:59.8 to place eighth.

Sophomore Ellie Tate was 14th in 18:25.3, and sophomore Meagan Hathaway finished in 23rd, in 18:50.7, to round out Purdue’s seven scoring finishers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Boilermakers Win Men’s Team Crown Too…

Eckstein paced the way for the men with a runner-up time of 24:24.3, as he was just 1.6 seconds behind the winner. Junior Alec Fleming was sixth overall in 24:51.4 in a tightly-contested finish for fifth to the eighth place that was decided by 3.6 seconds. Senior Bailey McIntire was ninth, in 25:01.2, while junior Blake Selm notched a 10th-place finish in 25:02.1.

READ MORE: Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

In 13th was freshman Caleb Williams, in 25:15.1, and sophomore Andrew Brandt was 15th in 25:20.0. Seventh for the Boilermakers, and 17th overall, was sophomore John Pieper, who crossed the line in 25:22.6. Eckstein, Fleming, McIntire, Pieper and Selm all made their season debuts on Saturday.

Additionally for the women, freshmen Lauren Bales (24th, 18:57.1), Caroline Jordan (32nd, 19:16) and Leah Keesling (37th, 19:32.0) and senior Anna Morozov (71st, 20:35.5) ran in the 133-competitor race.

Also running for the men in the 149-athlete meet was junior Ian Hunter (18th, 25:24.6), freshmen Bryce Hutchinson (23rd, 25:36.2), Ian Shaw (25th, 25:44.0), Geno Christofanelli (27th, 25:57.6), Ryan Ruppert (33rd, 26:20.1), Alex Frey (37th, 26:26.6) and William White (54th, 27:03.6). Hunter also made his season debut in Terre Haute.

Up next, the Boilermakers remain in the state of Indiana and head north to South Bend, Indiana, for the Joe Piane Invitational on October 1. Notre Dame hosts the October-opening meet, which is set for a 12 p.m. ET start.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya in the 1500m at the Monaco Diamond League Faith Kipyegon of Kenya in the 1500m at the Monaco Diamond League

Continental Tour

Full results from the 2021 Kip Keino Classic

Complete results from the 2021 Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Level series with Bromell and Kerley running fast sprint times.

4 hours ago
Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree-2021-Results Oklahoma-State-Cowboy-Jamboree-2021-Results

College

UPDATED: Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates

Top-ranked Northern Arizona eased to victory on the men's side at the 2021 Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet here in Stillwater.

11 hours ago
Christine-Mboma-wins-diamond-league-200m Christine-Mboma-wins-diamond-league-200m

Main News

Mboma wins 200m at Kip Keino Classic; Kerley runs PB to win men’s race

Results and report as Christine Mboma and Fred Kerley won the women's and men's 200m titles at the 2021 Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

12 hours ago
CheruiyotHi_KipsangEl_KipropVi_NorthAlabamaShowcase CheruiyotHi_KipsangEl_KipropVi_NorthAlabamaShowcase

College

Alabama, Ole Miss win North Alabama Showcase cross country titles

Results and team scores from the 2021 North Alabama Showcase as Ole Miss and Alabama won the women's and men's team titles on Friday.

14 hours ago