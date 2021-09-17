Connect with us

Results FSU XC Open; BYU and Stanford win team titles
Results and reports from the 2021 FSU XC Open as No. 1 BYU win women’s team title and No. 5 Stanford win men’s team crown at Florida State.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Top rank BYU captured the women’s team title at the 2021 FSU XC Open on Friday morning at Apalachee Regional Park, while Stanford secured victory on the men’s side. Men’s 8000m Results | Women’s 6000m Results

BYU tallied 24 points on its way to winning the women’s crown after placing four runners in the top six, with senior runner Whittni Orton topping the 6k race with a winning time of 20:16.8.

Lexy Halladay ran 20:30.9 for third, Aubrey Frentheway clocked 20:36.8 for fourth, while freshman Ana Weaver ended sixth with a time of 20:54.5 to help set up the victory for the Cougars. McKenna Lee was the other scorer for BYU after she finished 10th overall in 21:11.4.

BYU was coming off a perfect score of 15 in the Autumn Classic last weekend in its season opener. 

“The ladies ran well today,” said BYU women’s cross country head coach Diljeet Taylor. “The goal was to preview the NCAA course and work together as a team.

“It’s always good to walk away with a win. We know there are areas we need to work on, but this was a good test of early season fitness.”

Host team Florida State finished second in the women’s team standings with 51points with Lauren Ryan (20:50.8), Agnes McTighe (21:01.4), and Amanda Beach (21:04.1) all placing in the top 10.

Furman with 83 points was third, while Southern Utah (105) and No. 3 Stanford (171) completed the top five overall team standings.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, the fifth-ranked Stanford tallied 32 points behind four top 10 freshmen finishers in the men’s 8K race to claim the team crown.

Freshmen Charles Hicks (23:32.5) and Cole Sprout (23:39.0) led the way for the Cardinal, while Thomas Boyden was sixth with 24:02.4, Evan Burke, the USF Invitational winner on Sept. 4, was 10th in 24:11.4, and D.J. Principe (24:12.2) was 11th.

Furman scored 61 points for second in the team runnings, while third went to Florida State (83), Charleston Southern (141) was fourth and fifth was Eastern Michigan (143).

Florida State’s Adriaan Wildschutt led from start to finish and pulled away before the halfway point to clock 23:22.0 to take the men’s 8K individual title.

FSU XC Open
At Apalachee Regional Park

Men (8K, 4.97 miles)
Team leaders: 1, Stanford 32; 2, Furman 61; 3, Florida State 83; 4, Charleston Southern 141; 5, Eastern Michigan 143.

Women (6K, 3.73 miles)
Team leaders: 1, BYU 24; 2, Florida State 51; 3, Furman 83; 4, Southern Utah 105; 5, Stanford 171.

Click here for complete results

