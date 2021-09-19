Selected results, report: 2021 Copenhagen Half Marathon

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Selected results from the 2021 Copenhagen Half Marathon, which took place on Sunday. The race is part of the World Athletics Label Road Races – Elite series.

Ethiopian runners Amedework Walelegn and Tsehay Gemechu came out on top in the men’s and women’s respective races on the day.

Walelegn, the Half Marathon World Championships bronze medalist in 2020, ran a season’s best of 59:10 to secure first place in the men’s race in Copenhagen. The time is also on the third-fastest in the world this year.

Walalegn got the better of rival Kenneth Renju from Kenya who clocked. 59:12 for second place, while another Kenyan, Daniel Mateiko rounded out the podium places in third with a time of 59:25.

The women’s race went to Gemechu, who set a new course record with 1:05:08 on her way to leading an Ethiopian 1-2 finish at the sixth edition of the Copenhagen Half Marathon.

Her teammate Hawi Feysa secured second place in 1:05:41 with third going to Vivian Kiplagat of Kenya in a time of 1:06:07.

Copenhagen Half Marathon, Sunday, September 19.

Top 10 men results

Rank Name Nation Time

1 Amedework Walelegn ETH 0:59:10

2 Kenneth Renju KEN 0:59:12

3 Daniel Mateiko KEN 0:59:25

4 Abe Tilahun ETH 0:59:46

5 Zerei Kbrom NOR 1:00:07

6 Enos Kakopil KEN 1:00:17

7 Geoffrey Koech KEN 1:00:20

8 Solomon Berihu ETH 1:00:52

9 Shadrack Kimining KEN 1:01:12

10 Rolli Dominik SUI 1:03:13

Top 10 women results

Rank Name Nation Time

1 Tsehay Gemechu ETH 1:05:08

2 Hawi Feysa ETH 1:05:41

3 Vivian Kiplagat KEN 1:06:07

4 Beyenu Degefa ETH 1:08:15

5 Yitayish Mekonene ETH 1:08:53

6 Esther Chesang KEN 1:10:32

7 Tabita Gichia KEN 1:11:39

8 Nina Lauwart BEL 1:13:18

9 Marcella Herzog NED 1:13:22

10 Tirza Van Der Wolf NED 1:13:25

