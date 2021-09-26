Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marathon News

Top results, report from the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon
Advertisement

Marathon News

Selected results, report: 2021 Copenhagen Half Marathon

Marathon News

Kenenisa Bekele confirmed for 2021 Berlin Marathon

Marathon News

Brigid Kosgei and Shura Kitata to defend London Marathon titles

Marathon News

Stream 2017 TCS New York City Marathon Live Online

Main News Marathon News

2017 BMW Berlin Marathon Top 10 Results: Kipchoge, Cherono Win
Guye-Adola-wins-men's-Berlin-Marathon
Ethiopia's Guye Adola wins the men's Berlin Marathon title on Sunday Tobias SCHWARZ AFP

Marathon News

Top results, report from the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon

BMW Berlin Marathon results and report as Guye Adola won the men’s race with pre-meet favorite and compatriot Kenenisa Bekele finishing third.

Published

Results and report from the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday as a pair of Ethiopians finished atop the women’s and men’s podiums. Ethiopia’s Guye Adola won the men’s race with pre-meet favorite and compatriot Kenenisa Bekele finishing third.

The build-up to the race saw many chatters predicting the possibility of a world record attempt on the men’s side, but no one in the end was able to challenge the world-best mark of 2:01:39, set by Eliud Kipchoge, also in the German capital in 2018.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Sunday, Adola crossed the finish line in a time of two hours, five minutes, 45 seconds, with Kenya’s Bethwel Yegon running a time of 2:06:14 for second place.

READ MORE: Results: No. 6 Arkansas wins 2021 Coast-to-Coast Battle

After splitting 60:48 for the first half of the race, Adola finished the second half much slower with a time of 64:57. According to the statisticians, the winning time is the slowest winning performance in Berlin since 2009.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The race started off really fast, the leading pack couldn’t maintain that pace, so I took my chance to hit the front,” said Adola after his winning run

The 30-year-old was winning the first major marathon title of his career having finished second to Kipchoge on his marathon debut in Berlin four years ago.

Bekele, a two-time BMW Berlin Marathon winner, after claiming titles in the 2016 and 2019 editions, had to settle for third as his bid to break the world record fell short.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the women’s race was won by Gotytom Gebreslase in her debut marathon. The Ethiopian finished the 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) race in two hours, twenty minutes, 09 seconds, which was well short of the women’s course record of 2:18:11 by Gladys Cherono.

Ethiopia’s Hiwot Gebrekidan who led for much of the race finished second in 02:21:23, with third place going to compatriot Helen Tola who posted 2:23:05.

2021 BMW Berlin Marathon Results

Top 10 results men marathon

1. Adola, Guye (ETH) – 2:05:45
2. Yegon, Bethwel (KEN) – 2:06:14
3. Bekele, Kenenisa (ETH) – 2:06:47
4. Abate, Tadu (ETH) – 2:08:24
5. Muteti, Cosmas (KEN) – 2:08:45
6. Kacheran, Philemon (KEN) – 2:09:29
7. Tsegay, Okbay (ERI) – 2:10:38
8. Kimeli, Bernard (KEN) – 2:10:50
9. Hijikata, Hidekazu (JPN) – 2:11:47
10. Kipkemboi, Hosea (KEN) – 2:12:25

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top10 results women marathon

1. Gebreslase, Gotytom (ETH) – 2:20:09
2. Gebrekidan, Hiwot (ETH) – 2:21:23
3. Tola, Helen (ETH) – 2:23:05
4. Chelimo, Edith (KEN) – 2:24:33
5. Demise, Shure (ETH) – 2:24:43
6. Chemutai, Fancy (KEN) – 2:24:58
7. Paszkiewicz, Izabela (POL) – 2:27:41
8. Chebitok, Ruth (KEN) – 2:28:18
9. Schöneborn, Rabea (GER) – 2:28:49
10. Strähl, Martina (SUI) – 2:30:37

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Berlin-Marathon-2021-Live Berlin-Marathon-2021-Live

Main News

How to watch 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon live!

The following are the elite fields and how you can watch a live streaming coverage of the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon which is all...

19 hours ago
Kenenisa-Bekele-of-the-Ethiopia-Berlin-Marathon Kenenisa-Bekele-of-the-Ethiopia-Berlin-Marathon

Marathon News

Kenenisa Bekele confirmed for 2021 Berlin Marathon

Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele will chase a third title when he lines up at the 2021 BMW Berlin Marathon on September 26 hoping...

August 14, 2021
Morhad Amdouni of France Morhad Amdouni of France

Main News

Watch Morhad Amdouni deliberately knocks over water bottles during marathon

Is this cheating? Watch as Morhad Amdouni deliberately knocks over a row of water bottles at the hydration stations during the Olympic marathon.

August 8, 2021
Eliud-Kipchoge-winning-the--2021-NN-Mission-Marathon-results Eliud-Kipchoge-winning-the--2021-NN-Mission-Marathon-results

Main News

Leading 2021 NN Mission Marathon Results

Reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge made a successful return to the road after he comfortably won the men's race at...

April 18, 2021