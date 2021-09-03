Connect with us

Video highlights: Mboma beats Jackson, Sha’Carri in Brussels
Christine-Mboma-wins-diamond-league-200m
Watch video highlights of Christine Mboma beat Shericka Jackson, Dina Asher-Smith and Sha’Carri Richardson at Brussels Diamond League meeting.

Published

Christine Mboma continued her fine form this season after racing away to victory in the women’s 200 meters at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday, September 3.

The Olympic silver medalist from Tokyo 2020 didn’t have the fastest opening 100m, but like she’s been doing all season, the Namibian teenager came through strongly in the closing meters of the race to clock 21.84 seconds to break the tape ahead of Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson.

Watch Video Highlights

Mboma, who recently won the World U20 title in Nairobi, Kenya, was clocking her fourth sub-22 seconds time for the season. The 18-year-old owns the World Junior 200m record with her PB of 21.81sec, set at the Olympics last month.

Meanwhile, Shericka Jackson, who led the contest heading into the home straight, was pushed back to second place in 21.95sec, while world champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain posted a solid season’s best of 22.04sec in third.

American star highlighted sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson rebounded from her ninth-place 100m finish at last month’s Prefontaine Classic with a fourth-place in 22.45sec, while Olympic finalist Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia came through for fifth in 22.50sec.

After making an unfortunate early exit at the Olympics and finishing behind her fellow Jamaican compatriots in the 100m at the last three meetings, Jackson admits that she was a bit disappointed with her second-place finish.

“I’m happy with my race but I really wanted to win today,” the Olympic 100m bronze medalist who owns a PB of 21.82secs said. “I had a good start so I’m happy with that but there’s still room for improvement.

“I was able to accelerate towards the end but couldn’t get the win. I loved to race here and the feeling was good.”

Asher-Smith, in the meantime, was delighted after recording a season’s best.

“I’m so happy with my race! I ran a season’s best and had a good feeling,” she said. “It felt so good to be here and to be able to run this fast. I worked so hard after my injury to return and feel strong again.

“I really love to run here in Brussels. I still have a few races to go so I hope I can improve myself and feel good. The relaxed feeling is back so I´m very happy with that.”

