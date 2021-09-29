Warholm, Rojas, McLaughlin world records ratified

The world records set by hurdlers Karsten Warholm and Sydney McLaughlin and jumper Yulimar Rojas to win their respective Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 earlier this summer have been ratified by the World Athletics.

What World Records Were Ratified By World Athletics?

Women’s world triple jump record

15.67m Yulimar Rojas (VEN) Tokyo 1 August 2021



Men’s world 400m hurdles record

45.94 Karsten Warholm (NOR) Tokyo 3 August 2021



Women’s world 400m hurdles record

51.46 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Tokyo 4 August 2021

History was made in the women’s triple jump, men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 400m hurdles over the course of four days in Japan’s capital city as Venezuela’s Rojas, Norway’s Warholm and the USA’s McLaughlin each took their events to another level.

Big-Time Jumps From Rojas

First came Rojas’ record leap on 1 August. Soaring out to an incredible 15.67m, the 25-year-old secured Venezuela’s first Olympic title in athletics.

The two-time world champion had opened her campaign with an Olympic triple jump record of 15.41m and by the time she lined up for her final effort, Rojas’ victory was guaranteed.

With her last attempt, she sailed even further to add 17 centimeters to the previous world record that had been set by Ukraine’s Inessa Kravets on 10 August 1995 at the World Championships in Gothenburg.

Warholm Was Outstanding!

Two days later it was Warholm’s turn as he smashed the 400m hurdles world record in 45.94 to win one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Leading the highest quality men’s 400m hurdles race in history, the 25-year-old took gold ahead of the USA’s Rai Benjamin, whose 46.17 for silver also beat the previous world record of 46.70 which had been set by Warholm in Oslo on 1 July.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos took bronze in 46.72, a time inside the world record that had belonged to Kevin Young from 1992 until that day in Norway at the start of July.

McLaughlin Backed Up Early Season Form

The following day McLaughlin also improved her own world 400m hurdles record, storming to gold in 51.46 as her US teammate Dalilah Muhammad finished second in 51.58, also well inside McLaughlin’s previous world record of 51.90 set at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene on 27 June.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands was third in 52.03, a mark faster than the world record Muhammad had held until McLaughlin broke it earlier in the season.

McLaughlin’s 51.46 to lead the deepest women’s 400m hurdles race in global championships history is a time which, up until 1970, would have bettered the world record in the 400m flat.

By World Athletics