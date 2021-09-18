Connect with us

Watch Trayvon Bromell runs 9.76 at the Kip Keino Classic
Trayvon Bromell at the Monaco Diamond League
American sprinter Trayvon Bromell at the Monaco Diamond League

Watch video highlights of American Trayvon Bromell clocking 9.76 secs to win the men’s 100m at the Kip Keino Classic. Ferdinand Omanyala ran 9.77.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — World-leader Trayvon Bromell closed out his 2021 season with an impressive lifetime best of 9.76 seconds to secure the victory in the men’s 100 meters at the Kip Keino Classic here in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday evening. The meeting is the final event of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

Bromell, who held the previous world-leading time at 9.77secs, improved that mark in the thin air in Nairobi, after getting off to a fast start and then held off the fast-finishing Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala.

The winning time by Bromell this weekend makes the American tied with countryman Christian Coleman as the sixth fastest performer in history!

READ MORE: Mboma wins 200m at Kip Keino Classic; Kerley runs PB to win men’s race

Watch Bromell Runs 9.76 PB at the Kip Keino Classic

Omanyala also updated his resume in the event after stopping the clock at a new national record African record of 9.77secs, improving the previous area record of 9.84secs, set by Akani Simbine of South Africa in Székesfehérvár, in July.

Omanyala’s previous seasonal and personal best time before this weekend’s race was 9.86secs.

American Justin Gatlin ran 10.03 for third place, while French sprinter Mouhamadou Fall ran a personal best of 10.04 for fourth, and USA’s Kyree King ran 10.11 for fifth.

