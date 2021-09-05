Watch video: Fraser-Pryce runs 10.81 at Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

Connect with us

Watch the video highlight of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce running a record time of 10.81 to win the 100m at the 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial.

Watch video highlights of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning the women’s 100 meters at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia, Poland, on Sunday (5). The meeting is part of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour and is a Gold series event.

Watch Fraser-Pryce Runs 10.81 secs At Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

Entering the meeting fresh after taking a few days off from competing after admitting to feeling a bit fatigue, Fraser-Pryce flashed to 10.81 seconds to dominate the race on her way to setting a Polish all-comers’ record. The Jamaican smashed the 10.93secs mark which was set by Ewa Kasprzyk in 1986.

READ MORE: Fraser-Pryce runs 10.81 to win at Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

Using her familiar bullet start, Fraser-Pryce rocketed from the starting blocks and then build on her early advantage to leave the rest of the field trailing several meters behind.

It was the 12th time she was breaking 11-seconds for the 100m this season.

After running a blistering 10.60 seconds personal best at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting to defeat Olympic champion and fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah 10 days ago, Fraser-Pryce reveals that she was delighted to get a break from competition.

READ ALSO: Javianne Oliver beats Sha’Carri Richardson in Italy

“I took some time after Lausanne to get back into things and I’m looking forward to the next one because I definitely think, technically, I was very good in that race,” said the two-time Olympic champion who has two more race remaining on her 2021 calendar.

“I was glad I was able to get the break. I needed it to regroup and come again. I’m back in the groove now and hoping the next two races (Zurich on 9 September and Bellinzona on 14 September) will be good.”

The 34-year-old who will celebrate her 35th birthday on December 27, crossed the line well ahead of Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland who ran 11.08 secs for second place and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita who clocked 11.15 secs for third place.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

