2021 ACC Cross Country Championships results; Notre Dame and NC State win the titles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The pre-event favorites Notre Dame men and NC State women again claimed team titles at the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning. 2021 ACC WOMEN’S 6K RESULTS | 2021 ACC MEN’S 8K RESULTS



The Fighting Irish captured their second consecutive ACC men’s championship and their third in four seasons. The Wolfpack women, in the meantime, took home their sixth-successive conference title and 27th overall, the second-most by any ACC program in any sport and the most of any women’s program.

NC State tallied an impressive 20 points to win the women’s crown after placing four runners in the top five and all five scorers in the top 10. North Carolina scored 87 points in second place with third place going to Florida State with 102 pts.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, topped the men’s field with 32 points, showing that the squad is back in contention to win the national title, while Syracuse finished second with 84 points and Wake Forest grabbed third with 104 pts.



Adrian Wildschutt of Florida State took the gold medal in the ACC men’s 8K final with a time of 23:07, placing 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Dylan Jacobs of Notre Dame.

NC State’s Kelsey Chmiel claimed the ACC women’s 6K crown with a time of 20:02.7, a little more than two seconds ahead of teammate Katelyn Tuohy. The Wolfpack placed four runners among the top five, and five among the top seven. NC State’s 20 total points tied for the lowest team score in the history of the ACC Women’s Championship.

ACC Cross Country Championships Team scoring was as follows:

MEN

1. Notre Dame 32

2. Syracuse 84

3. Wake Forest 104

4. North Carolina 110

5. Florida State 134

6. NC State 141

7. Duke 161

8. Virginia 211

9. Virginia Tech 273

10. Louisville 292

11. Pitt 299

12. Georgia Tech 341

13. Boston College 436

14. Clemson 446

15. Miami 479

WOMEN

1. NC State 20

2. North Carolina 87

3. Florida State 102

4. Syracuse 105

5. Notre Dame 114

6. Boston College 216

7. Virginia Tech 219

8. Georgia Tech 229

9. Duke 247

10. Virginia 263

11. Wake Forest 268

12. Pitt 373

13. Louisville 399

t-14. Miami 407

t-14. Clemson 407

FINISH LINES

– The Notre Dame men continued their formula for success in recent seasons under head coach Sean Carlson, with eight runners posting All-ACC (top 21) finishes. Four placed among the top 10, with Jacobs joined by Danny Kilrea in fourth place, 2020 ACC champion Yared Nuguse in fifth and Josh Methner in 10th.



– Florida State’s Wildschutt, last season’s NCAA runner-up, continued a dominating season in which he has won four races and been named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week on two occasions. Wildschutt is the first ACC men’s cross country champion from Florida State since Andrew Lemoncello won back-to-back years in 2004 and 2005.



– FSU placed two runners among the top three with Ahmed Muhumed checking in at 23:24 – one second behind Notre Dame’s Jacobs.



– The first true freshman finisher in each race was designated the ACC Men’s and Women’s Freshman of the Year, and North Carolina swept honors for the first time. The Tar Heels’ Parker Wolfe placed seventh in the men’s race at 23:45.7, while Brynn Brown was sixth among women’s finishers at 20:29.1.



– NC State’s six All-ACC finishers tied a school record first set in 2016. Chmiel and Tuohy were joined by fourth-place Hannah Steelman (20:19.9), fifth-place Alexandra Hays (20:22.5) and eighth-place Sam Bush (20:32.2) in the top 10. Heather Holt placed 17th with her time of 20:46.3.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Friday’s races were run in soggy conditions but the heavy rain forecast for the Burke Golf Course area earlier in the week ended prior to race time.

