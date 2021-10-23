2021 Gulf South Men’s Cross Country Championship preview and how to watch

By GULF SOUTH CONFERENCE

No. 11 Alabama Huntsville heads to the 2021 Gulf South Men’s Cross Country Championship seeking to capture its third-consecutive team title and sixth-overall since 2007. Watch live streaming coverage of the championships on Saturday.

How To Watch The 2021 Gulf South Men’s Cross Country Championship

2021 GSC Men’s Cross Country Championship

Date: October 23, 2021

Location: Choctaw Trails – Clinton, Mississippi

Time: 10:00 am CT

Links: CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL | LIVE RESULTS | WATCH ($) on FloTrack

The Chargers, who topped the GSC preseason poll, will be led by three-time All-GSC First Teamer and 2019 individual champion, Jay Day. In addition, the UAH lineup will also feature All-GSC First Team runner Harold LaCroix as well as Second Team runner Allan Anderson.

Last year’s runner-up, Lee (No. 8 National Poll, No. 1 Regional Poll) will take another run at hoisting the team title. The Flames are the last program to win four or more consecutive GSC crowns, which ran from 2015 to 2018. Lee’s lineup is headlined by three-time GSC Runner of the Year, Christian Noble, who looks to make conference history by becoming the first runner to capture four individual titles in a career (2017, 2018, 2020). Silas Eckenroad and Adan Rodriguez, both 2020 All-GSC First Team, will also be runners to watch.



Mississippi College (No. 17 National Poll, No. 3 Regional Poll) will be tough competition for the rest of the field, as it will run in familiar surroundings as this year’s event host. The Choctaw lineup returns All-GSC First Team selection, Evan Del Rio, as the senior takes another shot at the Individual title. Gabe Poulin will look to return to a spot on the All-GSC Team after a slip up in 2020.



Thomas Wolfe and Chance Cofield, each with one top ten finish this season, are Auburn Montgomery’s top contenders for the individual crown.



Montevallo’s Joseph Leventry, the 2020 GSC Individual Championship runner up, and Joseph Pittard lead the way for the Falcons.



Shorter’s freshmen runners Dalton Sprayberry and Bryant Blandon show promise for high finishes this weekend and a bright future for the Hawks.



Tristan Kelly and Cornelius Kipchumba will look to propel the Union Bulldogs to a strong finish this year.



Senior Nick Flatt and junior Brishen House, who was an All-GSC Second Teamer last season, have led Valdosta State to top 20 finishes in every race this season.



West Alabama’s Kevin Cooley holds the team’s fastest 8K time this year. He and Audrick Pyronneau will lead the way for the Tigers.



Graduate student Solomon Komen and junior Timothy Feezor are both runners to watch for West Georgia.



Underclassmen Zach Fenton and Hailey Myddleton have been West Florida’s top two finishers in every race this season. The young pair will look to stand out in this year’s championship.