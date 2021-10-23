2021 NAIA Great Lakes Challenge cross country invitational results

Recap and results from the 2021 NAIA Great Lakes Challenge cross country invitational at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday. Both the men’s and women’s overall team titles went to St. Francis (Ill.) against two star-studded lineups this weekend.

The meet offered the perfect opportunity for some of the nation’s top NAIA programs to race for the final time before their respective conference championships.

No. 1 St. Francis (Ill.) placed three finishers inside the top 10 to setup the victory on the women’s side, scoring 62 points for the win.

Laisha Corona ran 17:36.60 to lead the way for St. Francis (Ill.) with a second place finish in the women’s 5k, while Sabrina Baftiri ran 17:51.00 and Daly Galloway clocked 17:58.40 3:36 to finish 8th and 10th, respectively.

Katherine Bakken (18:12.50) and Bailey Wilk (18:25.10) completed the scorers for the Saints.

Meanwhile, Anna Martin of Cornerstone (Mich.) ran the fourth-fastest time in meet history, 17:34.10 to secure the overall win in the women’s 5k.

No. 3 Cornerstone (Mich.), who placed two runners in the top-5 was second overall with 76 points, No. 4 Taylor (Ind.) was third with 112 points, followed by No. 5 Saint Mary (Kan.) with 155.

Rounding out the top 10 scorers were No. 7 and host Aquinas (Mich.) with 187pts, followed by No. 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) at 243pts, RV Grace (Ind.) with 270pts, No. 17 St. Francis (Ind.) with 286pts, Huntington (Ind.) on 307pts, and Indiana Tech at 315pts.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 ranked St. Francis (Ill.) claimed the team crown on the men’s side with 92 points, upsetting No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan which finished third with 113 points and No. 2 Saint Mary (Kan.), which was second on 101 points.

Like the women did, The Saints secured the men’s team crown with a strong pack running.

Omar Paramo paced St. Francis (Ill.) with a sixth-place finish in the men’s 8k with a time of 24:38.60, while Oscar Tejeda (24:47.50), Carlos Martinez (24:56.50), Caleb Bolus (24:59.70) and Jordan Freese (25:09.60) help to set up the win.

No. 5 Taylor (Ind.) just edge of No. 11 Huntington (Ind.), 153 to 154 to complete the top-5 in the team scoring. No. 10 Cornerstone (Mich.) with 189 points, No. 18 Shawnee State (Ohio) with 259, No. 25 Grand View (Iowa) with 287, No. 15 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 317 and No. 22 Grace (Ind.) with 340 rounded out the top 10 scoring.

Haile Stutzman of Huntington secured the individual men’s 8k title in 24:16.2, with Daniel Gerber of Taylor the runner-up at 24:23.9. Johnathan Bowen (24:25.20) and Luke Skinner (24:29.20) of St. Mary (Kan.) finished third and fourth, while the top five was completed by Bryan Hernandez-Rios of Grace (24:30.20).

Men’s Results

Haile Stutzman Huntington 24:16.20 Daniel Gerber Taylor 24:23.90 Johnathan Bowen St. Mary (Kan.) 24:25.20 Luke Skinner St. Mary (Kan.) 24:29.20 Bryan Hernandez-Rios Grace 24:30.20 Omar Paramo St. Francis (Ill.) 24:38.60 Nelson Kemboi Goshen 24:38.60 Alex Helmuth Taylor 24:39.40 Derek Van Prooyen Taylor 24:41.60 Kent Yoder Huntington 24:43.30 Jackson Wilson Rocky Mountain 24:44.10 Thabo Viti William Carey 24:45.80 Oscar Tejeda St. Francis (Ill.) 24:47.50 Trevor Albert Grand View 24:50.70 Hunter Hoover Shawnee State 24:51.10 Landon Wakeman Indiana Wesleyan 24:51.40 Eli Fullerton Indiana Wesleyan 24:52.30 Luke Pohl Cornerstone 24:54.30 Elijah Chesterman Huntington 24:55.60 Colten Covington Cornerstone 24:55.80

Women’s Results

Anna Martin Cornerstone 17:34.10 Laisha Corona St. Francis (Ill.) 17:36.60 Shelby Christman Huntington 17:38.60 Alyssa Armendariz St. Mary (Kan.) 17:39.90 Nygia Pollard Cornerstone 17:44.60 Lisa Voyles Indiana Tech 17:45.60 Alex Ebetino St. Francis (Ind.) 17:50.10 Sabrina Baftiri St. Francis (Ill.) 17:51.00 Abbey Brennan Taylor 17:54.80 Daly Galloway St. Francis (Ill.) 17:58.40 Sydney Little Light Rocky Mountain 18:02.60 Morgan Lawson Grand View 18:02.70 Haley Nieuwkoop Cornerstone 18:07.50 Ahna Vanderwall Taylor 18:08.60 Jaclyn Latocha Olivet Nazarene 18:09.10 Katherine Bakken St. Francis (Ill.) 18:12.50 Maggie Whitney Aquinas 18:13.20 Riley Hiebert St. Mary (Kan.) 18:14.60 Maddy Walter-SherrettsSt. Mary (Kan.) 18:18.30 Mallory Hiatt Grace 18:20.50

Complete 2021 NAIA Great Lakes Challenge cross country invitational Results

Mens 8K Maroon | Womens 5K Maroon