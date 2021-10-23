Connect with us

Alabama Huntsville wins 3rd-straight Gulf South Conference men’s cross country championship title
Gulf South Conference 2021 men’s cross country championship

Alabama Huntsville wins 3rd-straight Gulf South Conference men’s cross country championship title

Alabama Huntsville upset Lee University to win the men’s Gulf South Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship. Results and recap of the meet.

Published

CLINTON, Miss. — For the third-consecutive year, Alabama Huntsville won the Gulf South Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship. It marked the Chargers’ seventh team title since 2007 and was their first string of three in a row since their run in 2011-13.

Individually, Lee’s Christian Noble became the first runner in conference history to win four GSC individual titles. He posted a pacey time of 23:56.28, which was approximately three seconds shy of the all-time and nearly 12 seconds faster than his championship-winning title last season.

READ MORE: Lee women cruised to 5th-straight Gulf South Conference cross country championship

The Chargers finished the race with 37 points and team split time of 24:36, as they accounted for half of the top 10 finishers. Jay Day was UAH’s top runner, clocking in at 24:25.95, good for third-overall.

Despite accounting for the top two finishers, the Flames took second with 47 points. Silas Eckenroad trailed Noble with a time of 24:19.58.

Rounding out the top five order in the team standings was Mississippi College (72) in third, Montevallo (134) and Christian Brothers (168).

Following the race, the conference announced its season awards with Noble being recognized as GSC Runner of the Year, while UAH’s Sam Wilhelm won Freshman of the Year, after finishing 10th with a time of 24:46.15. Chargers’ head coach David Cain picked up his eighth Coach of the Year honor, tying the conference mark set by Harding’s Steve Guymon. Additionally, Christian Brothers’ Leopold Stefanski was named Champion Scholar-Athlete.

The Gulf South Conference also acknowledged this year’s All-GSC performers, which consisted of the top 20 runners.

FULL RESULTS (HTML / PDF) | CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

All-GSC First Team (Finishers 1-10)
Christian Noble, Lee
Silas Eckenroad, Lee
Jay Day, Alabama Huntsville
Gabe Poulin, Mississippi College
Joseph Leventry, Montevallo
Berket Mesele, Christian Brothers
Allan Anderson, Alabama Huntsville
Jacob Bishop, Alabama Huntsville
Harold LaCroix, Alabama Huntsville
Sam Wilhelm, Alabama Huntsville		All-GSC Second Team (Finishers 11-20)
Zach Fenton, West Florida
Cole Benoit, Mississippi College
Caleb Eagleson, Lee
Will Stone, Lee
Evan Del Rio, Mississippi College
Alex Herbst, Alabama Huntsville
Titus Lagat, Lee
Christian Balcer, Mississippi College
Ezekiel Harless, Lee
Aaron Himes, Lee 

