Alabama Huntsville wins 3rd-straight Gulf South Conference men’s cross country championship title

CLINTON, Miss. — For the third-consecutive year, Alabama Huntsville won the Gulf South Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship. It marked the Chargers’ seventh team title since 2007 and was their first string of three in a row since their run in 2011-13.

Individually, Lee’s Christian Noble became the first runner in conference history to win four GSC individual titles. He posted a pacey time of 23:56.28, which was approximately three seconds shy of the all-time and nearly 12 seconds faster than his championship-winning title last season.

The Chargers finished the race with 37 points and team split time of 24:36, as they accounted for half of the top 10 finishers. Jay Day was UAH’s top runner, clocking in at 24:25.95, good for third-overall.

Despite accounting for the top two finishers, the Flames took second with 47 points. Silas Eckenroad trailed Noble with a time of 24:19.58.

Rounding out the top five order in the team standings was Mississippi College (72) in third, Montevallo (134) and Christian Brothers (168).

Following the race, the conference announced its season awards with Noble being recognized as GSC Runner of the Year, while UAH’s Sam Wilhelm won Freshman of the Year, after finishing 10th with a time of 24:46.15. Chargers’ head coach David Cain picked up his eighth Coach of the Year honor, tying the conference mark set by Harding’s Steve Guymon. Additionally, Christian Brothers’ Leopold Stefanski was named Champion Scholar-Athlete.

The Gulf South Conference also acknowledged this year’s All-GSC performers, which consisted of the top 20 runners.

All-GSC First Team (Finishers 1-10)

Christian Noble, Lee

Silas Eckenroad, Lee

Jay Day, Alabama Huntsville

Gabe Poulin, Mississippi College

Joseph Leventry, Montevallo

Berket Mesele, Christian Brothers

Allan Anderson, Alabama Huntsville

Jacob Bishop, Alabama Huntsville

Harold LaCroix, Alabama Huntsville

Sam Wilhelm, Alabama Huntsville All-GSC Second Team (Finishers 11-20)

Zach Fenton, West Florida

Cole Benoit, Mississippi College

Caleb Eagleson, Lee

Will Stone, Lee

Evan Del Rio, Mississippi College

Alex Herbst, Alabama Huntsville

Titus Lagat, Lee

Christian Balcer, Mississippi College

Ezekiel Harless, Lee

Aaron Himes, Lee