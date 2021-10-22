Connect with us

Edinboro wins 2021 PSAC Men's Cross Country Championship

Edinboro claims PSAC men’s cross country championship

Edinboro University won a fourth successive PSAC Men’s Cross Country Championship Friday at The Farm Course in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Edinboro University Fighting Scots won their fourth consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship Friday at The Farm Course in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

Edinboro tallied 32 points in a dominating performance after putting all seven runners in the top 35, including four in the top eight. Click here for results.

READ MORE: Edinboro women defend PSAC Cross Country Championship title

The Shippensburg Raiders scored 71 points to take second place on the day, followed by Lock Haven which scored 124 points in third place. IUP and Slippery Rock rounded out the top five with 133 and 152 points, respectively.

Earning the PSAC men’s cross country championship’s top performer honor was Chayce Macknair of Shippensburg who ran 25:47.7 on his way to securing the 8K individual title.

The Fighting Scots got the next three spots with Ward Ries getting second, running 25:51.2, Nick Amos ran 25:53.0 for third and Jack Lacina clocked 25:58.1 for fourth place.

For the Raiders, Hayden Hunt ran a 26:03.4 and was followed by Gage Krall from Lock Haven who ran 26:14.1.

Rounding out the top 10 teams were Bloomsburg (174), Gannon (211), Kutztown (228), West Chester (239) and Mercyhurst (276).

The field was made up of 152 runners and 16 teams, showing the high level of performance individually and overall as a team from the Fighting Scots to retain the PSAC Championship.

For the Edinboro team, it claimed its 32nd overall PSAC Men’s Cross Country Championship.

The focus now turns to the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Lock Haven, Pa.

