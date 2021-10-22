Edinboro women defend PSAC Cross Country Championship title

EDINBORO, PA – Edinboro University women successfully defended its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country. The Fighting Scots took home their third straight PSAC Cross Country Championship after tallying 61 points on Friday. The Fighting Scots also claim their 20th overall PSAC Women’s Cross Country Championship.

Edinboro, which placed three runners inside the Top 10 on Friday, ended with an averaging a time of 23:11 over the 6K course. Click here for results

Finishing in second place was Seton Hill with 73 points with an average time of 23:27, while third place was taken by Lock Haven with 124 points, averaging 23:54 to cross the line.

Sheilah Cheruiyot was the top runner for Edinboro, placing second overall with a time of 22:29.0 to continue her strong season. She finished behind individual winner Sydney Wolf of Seton Hill, who crossed the line at 22:23.8.

Kimberly Goerss put in another top performance consistent with previous races. Kimberly placed fourth overall with a time of 22:42.4. Anna Alberti was also in the top 10 after placing sixth with a time of 22:56.2. It was her third race of the season after having to miss the Lock Haven Invitational.



Meanwhile, freshman Kate Szep placed 15th overall with a host of runners crossing the line with just tenths of a second separating them. Kate crossed the line at 23:23.2. Junior Tifany Berry was next to cross the line for Edinboro in 34th at 24:26.4.

Freshman Alexa Trax broke into the top 50 with a time 24:45.1 to finish 49th overall. Lauren Jacobs made sure of the strong team performance finishing in 60th place at 25:06.8.



The field was made up of 178 runners proving testament to the strong performances from the Fighting Scots.

Elsewhere in the team scoring, Slippery Rock totaled 162 points for fourth and Bloomsburg was fifth after totaling 166 points. Rounding out the top 10 teams were Cal U (194), Gannon (197), Clarion (198), Kutztown (202), and Shippensburg (208).

After successfully defending its women’s crown, Edinboro will now continue its preparations for the postseason with the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Lock Haven, Pa.