TCS-Amsterdam-Marathon
TCS Amsterdam Marathon athletes ready to go

Fast field will target TCS Amsterdam Marathon course record

Some fast athletes aim for a time faster than the TCS Amsterdam Marathon course record of 2.04.06 (Lawrence Cherono, 2018).

Published

Le Champion, the organiser of de TCS Amsterdam Marathon, has registered Tamirat Tola, Leul Gebresilase, Laban Korir and Jonathan Korir for the coming edition on Sunday 17 October.

These fast athletes aim for a time faster than the course record of 2.04.06 (Lawrence Cherono, 2018). With that the TCS Amsterdam Marathon wants to emphasise the status of one of the fastest marathons of the world.

Tamirat Tola is a very experienced Ethiopian marathon runner with a fastest time of 2.04.06 on his name. His trophy closet in Ethiopia is well filled: with a bronze Olympic medal 10.000 meter from Rio de Janeiro (2016), silver medal world championship marathon (London 2017) and an impressive glass cup for his win at the Dubai Marathon in 2017. 

The 30 year old athlete won the marathon of Dubai in that year in 2.04.11. One year later Tola run even faster towards 2.04.06 and became third in the city of the United Emirates. That is exactly the time of the course record of the TCS Amsterdam Marathon (Lawrence Cherono, 2018). 

His compatriot Leul Gebresilase is on paper the fastest athlete with 2.04.02. The 29 year old Ethiopian ran his personal record during the marathon of Dubai in 2018. In May he was also fast at the marathon of Milan: 2.04.31.

Laban Korir ran the TCS Amsterdam Marathon already four times. The 35 year old trainings partner of Eliud Kipchoge ran here in 2016 his personal record of 2.05.54. Nice detail: the Kenyan debuted in Amsterdam in 2011 on the marathon and gained directly a second place in a great time of 2.06.05. Earlier he has also won the Toronto Marathon. Laban Korir is the leader of the NN Running Team training camp in Kaptagat.

Jonatan Korir is a friend and neighbour of Eliud Kipchoge. The 34 year old athlete ran a personal record in April at the marathon of Enschede: 2.06.40. He has also been in Amsterdam before: in 2018 he clocked 2.06.51.
Fastest marathon of the Netherlands

The TCS Amsterdam Marathon became the fastest marathon of the Netherlands in 2018, when the Kenyan Lawrence Cherono sharpened the course record to 2.04.06. The marathon owns a Platinum Label since 2020, a badge from the international World Athletics. During the final edition in 2019 there were over 45.000 participants from 140 different countries at the start.

Click here for more information about the event.

