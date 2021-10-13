Florida Gators released 2022 track and field schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida track and field announced Tuesday its 2022 schedule, which features six indoor meets and several outdoor events including the annual Pepsi Florida Relays.



UF will open the indoor season with back-to-back trips to Clemson, S.C. for this year’s Clemson Invitational Jan. 14 – 15, and the Bob Pollock Invitational Jan. 28 – 29. The Gators squad will then split on February 11 – 12 as part of the team will travel to Fayetteville, Ark. for the Tyson Invitational and the other will head to Nashville, Tenn. for the 2022 Music City Challenge.

Florida will conclude their indoor campaign with the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 24 – 26 in Bryan-College Station, Texas, and this year’s NCAA Indoor Championships March 11 – 12 in Birmingham, Ala.



Outdoors, the Gators will open with trips Austin, Texas and Tallahassee, Fla. for the Texas Relays and the FSU Relays before hosting the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays March 31 – April 2, and the annual Tom Jones Memorial April 15 – 16.



The Gators will also travel to Philadelphia, Pa. for the first time since the 2016 season to compete in this year’s Penn Relay, scheduled to take place April 27 – 30.



UF will close the season with runs at the SEC Outdoor Championships May 12-14 in Oxford, Miss., and the NCAA Outdoors Championships June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.



Florida’s complete 2022 track and field schedule is available here and outlined below.

