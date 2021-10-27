Connect with us

Big-12-Cross-Country-Championships
Big 12 Cross Country Championships

College

How to follow the 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship

Follow live results and team scores of the 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship will take place on Oct. 29, at the OSU Cross Country Course.

Published

STILLWATER, Okla. — The 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship will take place on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course and you can follow the live results and team score updates.

Oklahoma State will host the championships this year as the meeting makes a return to Stillwater.

Although the event will not be televised live, you can watch the re-broadcast of the 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Saturday (30) at 9:00 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships

The championship will begin at 10 a.m. CT with the men’s 8K race and the No. 5 ranked Cowboys will perhaps start as the favorites to win the team title on its home course, despite being ranked behind No. 2 Iowa State in the latest polls.

No. 14 Texas is the other ranked men’s program lining up on Friday.

The women’s 6K race, meanwhile, will begin at 11 a.m. CT with improving No. 7 Oklahoma State squad expected to claim the crown this year.

Returning national runner-up Taylor Roe is confident about her chances of winning the individual race this year, which would be her first Big 12 individual title on her home course.

No. 17 Iowa State is a team that you should never underestimate at championships. The Cyclones know when to peak at the right time.

The awards ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. CT following the conclusion of both races.

OSU heads into this year meet hoping to become the first team to sweep both the men’s and women’s Big 12 cross country team championships since Iowa State in 2018.

