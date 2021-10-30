How to follow the 2021 Horizon League Cross Country Championships

CARMEL, Ind. – The IUPUI Athletics Department will host the 2021 Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships this weekend. You can follow the live results and updates from the meeting which takes place at Northview Church in Carmel on Saturday (Oct. 30). LIVE RESULTS

It marks the second time IUPUI will host the league championships in less than a calendar year as the previous cross country championships were run at Northview in March 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Horizon League Cross Country Championships

EVENT START TIME (ET/CT) COURSE MAP Men’s 8K 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT Course Map Women’s 6K 12:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. CT Course Map

On Saturday, the men’s 8K race will get the action underway and will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT, followed by the women’s 6K at noon. The awards ceremony will begin at 12:45 p.m. Remember that you can follow Live Results here.

READ MORE: No.1 New Mexico dominates Mountain West Cross Country Championships

For more cross country conference championships results, please visit our results page here. For more cross country and track and field latest, visit our homepage as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

IUPUI men’s team is seeking a third straight title while Milwaukee women are hunting their second title in three years.

Fans looking for more information about this year’s championships can also find it by visiting the Championship Central link located on both cross county pages.

Milwaukee women are confident about defending their team title this year and will also be will be familiar with the championship course, having run at Northview Church earlier this season at the Jaguar Classic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can expect another tight race again this year for the respective team titles.

Last season, the Milwaukee women won the title via tiebreaker over Oakland while although IUPUI cruised to the men’s crown with 34 points, there was a tight battle behind them for the podium places with Youngstown State, Oakland and Milwaukee separated by nine points.