How to follow the 2021 Princeton Invitational cross country meet

The final tune-up before Heps is on the docket for women’s cross country on Saturday as the Tigers take to West Windsor and their home course for the annual Princeton Invitational. The women’s race is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. following the men’s race at 9:45 a.m.

Princeton enters the weekend ranked No. 4 in the USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic rankings. Most recently, the Tigers split the squad up to compete at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational and the Paul Short Run on October 1. In South Bend, the Tigers finished 16th out of 25 teams in a stacked field.

Expected in the lineup Saturday for Princeton are Angie Allen , Lexi Allen , Lucca Fulkerson , Lucy Huelskamp , Maggie Liebich , Abby Loveys , Fiona Max , Caroline Timm , Gillian Wagner and Tsion Yared .

“The excitement and energy are building,” said head coach Brad Hunt . “This is our final prep for Heps on our home course in two weeks, and everyone is looking to put their best foot forward and find a way to score for the team.

“This is what we’ve been working towards since we returned to campus in August, I know we’re capable of putting it all together. We have a young group experiencing this time of the year together for the first time, so hopefully the opportunity to race on a familiar course in front of a home crowd will put us in the proper mindset when we get to the line on Saturday.”

Saturday is a Princeton Kids Club meet, the first 100 children in attendance will receive a free Princeton cape!

