Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

How to follow the 2021 Princeton Invitational cross country meet
Advertisement

College

New Mexico takes down No. 1 NC State and No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe

College

No. 5 Colorado wins women's title at FSU NCAA Pre-National Invitational

College

No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals; complete results

College Main News

How to follow the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals live results

College Main News

Watch 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

College

How to follow the 2021 Princeton Invitational cross country meet

You can follow live results and updates from the 2021 Princeton Invitational cross country meet, which takes place today as many programs continue to tune up.

Published

The final tune-up before Heps is on the docket for women’s cross country on Saturday as the Tigers take to West Windsor and their home course for the annual Princeton Invitational. The women’s race is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. following the men’s race at 9:45 a.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE 2021 PRINCETON INVITATIONAL

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meet Information | Timing/Results

Princeton enters the weekend ranked No. 4 in the USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic rankings. Most recently, the Tigers split the squad up to compete at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational and the Paul Short Run on October 1. In South Bend, the Tigers finished 16th out of 25 teams in a stacked field.

Expected in the lineup Saturday for Princeton are Angie AllenLexi AllenLucca FulkersonLucy HuelskampMaggie LiebichAbby LoveysFiona MaxCaroline TimmGillian Wagner and Tsion Yared.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The excitement and energy are building,” said head coach Brad Hunt. “This is our final prep for Heps on our home course in two weeks, and everyone is looking to put their best foot forward and find a way to score for the team.

“This is what we’ve been working towards since we returned to campus in August, I know we’re capable of putting it all together. We have a young group experiencing this time of the year together for the first time, so hopefully the opportunity to race on a familiar course in front of a home crowd will put us in the proper mindset when we get to the line on Saturday.”

Saturday is a Princeton Kids Club meet, the first 100 children in attendance will receive a free Princeton cape!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Results will be available at http://leonetiming.com/ and www.goprincetontigers.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Nuttycombe-Wisconsin-Invitational-New-Mexico Nuttycombe-Wisconsin-Invitational-New-Mexico

College

New Mexico takes down No. 1 NC State and No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe

New Mexico takes down No. 1 NC State and No. 2 BYU at the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. Nuttycombe results included with links.

12 hours ago
2021-Cardiff-Cross-Challenge-live 2021-Cardiff-Cross-Challenge-live

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge

You can watch a livestream highlights show of the 2021 Cardiff Cross Challenge on Vinco Sport in the UK. Watch Runnerspace in the US and...

1 day ago
Nichols_PreNats_FSU-NCAA-Meet Nichols_PreNats_FSU-NCAA-Meet

College

No. 5 Colorado wins women’s title at FSU NCAA Pre-National Invitational

No. 5 Colorado beat a strong lineup on its way to winning the women's team title at the FSU NCAA Pre-National Invitational. Results and...

1 day ago
Northern-Arizona-Abdihamid Nur-FSU-Pre-National Northern-Arizona-Abdihamid Nur-FSU-Pre-National

College

No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals; complete results

FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals results and report as No. 1 ranked Northern Arizona dominated the men's category and continue to look like the team to beat.

1 day ago