How to follow the 2021 RMAC cross country championships

No. 1 ranked Adams State University women and No. 1 Colorado School of Mines men will go in search of the 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference cross country championships on Saturday and I can’t wait! Follow live results and updates from the meet on your phones as the action unfolds!

The 2021 RMAC Championships will pit a total of 11 top-20 programs from the most recent NCAA Division II Cross Country ranking release as fast and talented runners go in search of individual and team glories at the Applewood Golf Course in Golden, Colorado.

RMAC Cross Country Championships

Date: Saturday, October 23 | Location: Golden, Colorado

The women’s 6k event will get the action underway at 10:40 a.m. local time (12:40 p.m. ET) with No. 1 Adams State, No. 4 Colorado School of Mines, No. 6 UC-Colorado Springs, No. 7 Colorado State University Pueblo, No. 10 Western Colorado and No. 19 Colorado Christian leading the ranked teams on the charge.

After a fourth place finish last season, Adams State women are hoping to get back to the top of the podium and they will start as the team to beat.

However, the Grizzlies are expected to face strong challenges from defending champion Western Colorado which captured the crown with 44 points last season.

I am also expecting a strong run from Colorado School of Mines, while UC-Colorado Springs and CSU Pueblo also have squads that can challenge for the team title.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, the top-ranked Colorado School of Mines will start as the team to beat in the 8k with the starting time set for 11:30 am MT (1:30 pm ET).

The Orediggers head into this weekend’s championships as the back-to-back reining RMAC men’s champion and have claimed four of the last five conference crowns. #Dominance!

But there are five other top-20 ranked teams ready challenge the champions. No. 3 Adams State, No. 5 Colorado Christian, No. 10 Western Colorado and No. 13 UC-Colorado Springs are all quality programs that will be seriously looking to pounce if Colorado School of Mines was to somehow have a bad day.

Upon the conclusion of Saturday’s men’s race, RMAC awards will be presented at 12:15 p.m. MT / 3:15 p.m. ET. For spectators planning to attend Saturday’s festivities, admission will be free of charge. The parking lot, however, will be closed to spectators, but street parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.