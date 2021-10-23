Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

How to follow the 2021 RMAC cross country championships
Advertisement

College

Loaded 2021 NAIA Great Lakes Challenge fields! How to watch live

College

How to watch the 2021 CCAA Cross Country Championships

College

How to watch the 2021 California Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championships

College

How To Watch 2021 Gulf South Women's Cross Country Championship, preview

College

2021 Gulf South Men's Cross Country Championship preview and how to watch
RMAC-Cross-Country-Championships-live-results
2021 RMAC Cross Country Championships

College

How to follow the 2021 RMAC cross country championships

Adams State women and Colorado School of Mines men target 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) cross country championships titles.

Published

No. 1 ranked Adams State University women and No. 1 Colorado School of Mines men will go in search of the 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference cross country championships on Saturday and I can’t wait! Follow live results and updates from the meet on your phones as the action unfolds!

The 2021 RMAC Championships will pit a total of 11 top-20 programs from the most recent NCAA Division II Cross Country ranking release as fast and talented runners go in search of individual and team glories at the Applewood Golf Course in Golden, Colorado.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

RMAC Cross Country Championships
Date: Saturday, October 23 | Location: Golden, Colorado

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 Southwestern College Mid-States Classic

The women’s 6k event will get the action underway at 10:40 a.m. local time (12:40 p.m. ET) with No. 1 Adams State, No. 4 Colorado School of Mines, No. 6 UC-Colorado Springs, No. 7 Colorado State University Pueblo, No. 10 Western Colorado and No. 19 Colorado Christian leading the ranked teams on the charge.

After a fourth place finish last season, Adams State women are hoping to get back to the top of the podium and they will start as the team to beat.

However, the Grizzlies are expected to face strong challenges from defending champion Western Colorado which captured the crown with 44 points last season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I am also expecting a strong run from Colorado School of Mines, while UC-Colorado Springs and CSU Pueblo also have squads that can challenge for the team title.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, the top-ranked Colorado School of Mines will start as the team to beat in the 8k with the starting time set for 11:30 am MT (1:30 pm ET).

The Orediggers head into this weekend’s championships as the back-to-back reining RMAC men’s champion and have claimed four of the last five conference crowns. #Dominance!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But there are five other top-20 ranked teams ready challenge the champions. No. 3 Adams State, No. 5 Colorado Christian, No. 10 Western Colorado and No. 13 UC-Colorado Springs are all quality programs that will be seriously looking to pounce if Colorado School of Mines was to somehow have a bad day.

Upon the conclusion of Saturday’s men’s race, RMAC awards will be presented at 12:15 p.m. MT / 3:15 p.m. ET. For spectators planning to attend Saturday’s festivities, admission will be free of charge. The parking lot, however, will be closed to spectators, but street parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2021-NAIA-Great-Lakes-Challenge 2021-NAIA-Great-Lakes-Challenge

College

Loaded 2021 NAIA Great Lakes Challenge fields! How to watch live

Follow live results, splits, and team scores from the 2021 NAIA Great Lakes Challenge cross country meet, hosted by Aquinas College on Saturday.

60 mins ago
2021-CCAA-Cross-Country-Championships-live-stream 2021-CCAA-Cross-Country-Championships-live-stream

College

How to watch the 2021 CCAA Cross Country Championships

It's a busy weekend for cross country races and you can watch the 2021 CCAA Cross Country Championships live and follow the live results...

2 hours ago
Lee-University-Cross-Country Lee-University-Cross-Country

College

How To Watch 2021 Gulf South Women’s Cross Country Championship, preview

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Gulf South Women's Cross Country Championship on FloTrack Saturday, while see who are the...

2 hours ago
2021-Gulf-South-Mens-Cross-Country-Championships 2021-Gulf-South-Mens-Cross-Country-Championships

College

2021 Gulf South Men’s Cross Country Championship preview and how to watch

The 2021 Gulf South Men's Cross Country Championships get underway on Saturday and you can watch and follow the live streaming coverage now!

3 hours ago