Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

How to follow the 2021 SIAC cross country championships
Advertisement

College

How to watch the 2021 PSAC Cross Country Championships

College

How to watch the 2021 Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational

College

SEC teams in the latest Top-25 cross country rankings

College

How to follow the 2021 Princeton Invitational cross country meet

College

New Mexico takes down No. 1 NC State and No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe
Benedict-SIAC Championship
2021 SIAC Cross Country Championship

College

How to follow the 2021 SIAC cross country championships

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) cross country championships.

Published

The 2021 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) cross country championships will take this Friday morning and you can follow all the live results and other race updates online.

After a missing last year’s championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletes in the conference are back in action this year and they are looking forward to competing again. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is set to stage its first conference championship event since March 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 PSAC Cross Country Championships

WHERE: Rock Hill, S.C. (Winthrop Farm at the Winthrop Coliseum)
WHEN: Women’s Race (9:00 am); Men’s Race (10:00 am)
LIVE STATS: Live results
TICKETS: Free Admission

Benedict College and Spring Hill College will return as the men’s and women’s respective champions from the 2019-20 season. In fact, Spring Hill College comes back to defend its title, have won the last two previous women’s team crowns in 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 event was canceled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2021 SIAC Cross Country Championship is back and will commence on Friday, October 22. The championship meet will take place on Winthrop University’s campus in Rock Hill, South Carolina with 13 teams vying for the SIAC crown.

On the women’s side, Madeline Knightly of Spring Hill College who finished second overall in 2019, returns this year to challenge for the Runner of the Year honor.

On the men’s side, Benedict College will be led by standout freshman runner Nelson Kipkemboi, who has earned the SIAC Runner of the Week four times this season. Benedict College will also look to Japheth Kipruto, who was an All-Conference mentioned in 2019 after finishing ninth overall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MEDIA INFORMATION
The SIAC Conference Sports Information staff will serve as the primary contact for the 2021 SIAC Cross Country Championships. Please contact Tyler Williams (williams@thesiac.com) for all media inquiries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Cassel_Lacina_Hanks-2021 PSAC Cross Country Championships-preview Cassel_Lacina_Hanks-2021 PSAC Cross Country Championships-preview

College

How to watch the 2021 PSAC Cross Country Championships

Watch a live stream of the the 2021 PSAC Cross Country Championships this Friday and also follow all the live results and updates as...

32 mins ago
Krissy-Gear-wins-Chile-Pepper-Festival Krissy-Gear-wins-Chile-Pepper-Festival

College

SEC teams in the latest Top-25 cross country rankings

Five Southeastern Conference (SEC) cross country teams are listed in the latest nation's top-25 rankings ahead of the SEC Championships next week.

2 days ago
Live-Princeton-Invitational-results Live-Princeton-Invitational-results

College

How to follow the 2021 Princeton Invitational cross country meet

You can follow live results and updates from the 2021 Princeton Invitational cross country meet, which takes place today as many programs continue to...

6 days ago
Nuttycombe-Wisconsin-Invitational-New-Mexico Nuttycombe-Wisconsin-Invitational-New-Mexico

College

New Mexico takes down No. 1 NC State and No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe

New Mexico takes down No. 1 NC State and No. 2 BYU at the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. Nuttycombe results included with links.

6 days ago