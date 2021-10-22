How to follow the 2021 SIAC cross country championships

The 2021 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) cross country championships will take this Friday morning and you can follow all the live results and other race updates online.

After a missing last year’s championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletes in the conference are back in action this year and they are looking forward to competing again. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is set to stage its first conference championship event since March 2020.

WHERE: Rock Hill, S.C. (Winthrop Farm at the Winthrop Coliseum)

WHEN: Women’s Race (9:00 am); Men’s Race (10:00 am)

LIVE STATS: Live results

TICKETS: Free Admission

Benedict College and Spring Hill College will return as the men’s and women’s respective champions from the 2019-20 season. In fact, Spring Hill College comes back to defend its title, have won the last two previous women’s team crowns in 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 event was canceled.

The 2021 SIAC Cross Country Championship is back and will commence on Friday, October 22. The championship meet will take place on Winthrop University’s campus in Rock Hill, South Carolina with 13 teams vying for the SIAC crown.

On the women’s side, Madeline Knightly of Spring Hill College who finished second overall in 2019, returns this year to challenge for the Runner of the Year honor.

On the men’s side, Benedict College will be led by standout freshman runner Nelson Kipkemboi, who has earned the SIAC Runner of the Week four times this season. Benedict College will also look to Japheth Kipruto, who was an All-Conference mentioned in 2019 after finishing ninth overall.

MEDIA INFORMATION

The SIAC Conference Sports Information staff will serve as the primary contact for the 2021 SIAC Cross Country Championships. Please contact Tyler Williams (williams@thesiac.com) for all media inquiries.