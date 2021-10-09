How to stream, watch and follow the 2021 Chicago Marathon live?

The elite men’s and women’s field and how to watch and follow live streaming coverage of the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday (10). Endurance running supporters have been waiting for this event all year for this World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race event, and they will be able to follow all the action live on several streaming platforms.

Both starting lineups will feature several seasonal runners and debutants, while the US charge will be led by Sara Hall and Galen Rupp. Sunday’s race follow the actions in Berlin and London in recent weeks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Where to watch the 2021 Chicago Marathon?

For those looking to watch live action in the United States and Mexico, you can stream the coverage on NBCSN, NBC 5, NBCChicago.com or and NBC Chicago APP. Telemundo will provide a broadcast as well on TelemundoChicago.com and the Telemundo Chicago app. 670 The Score Sports Radio will provide complete live radio coverage View results for the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. For more race day information, please click here

For those looking to watch the coverage across the rest of the world, the Eurosport APP will provide action from 13.15 BST (GMT +1), while Flotrack will stream the action in Canada and Australia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Photo Highlights from the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Race day schedule – all times are in US Central (GMT +5):

**Action airs from 7 – 11 a.m. CST

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m

Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m

Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m

Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

FOLLOW LIVE RESULTS

Leaderboard

Bonus Competition

Tracking

My Runners

Kenyans Reuben Kipyego and Ruth Chepngetich headline the respective fields, with world marathon champion Chepngetich entering the women’s race with a PB of 2:17:08, the fourth on the women’s marathon all-time list.

American Hall starts with the second-fastest time among the entrants on Sunday with a PB of 2:20:32 and she will be targeting something event quicker as she keeps her eye on Deena Kastor’s US record of 2:19:36.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Kipyego comes in with a PB of 2:03:55 set at the Milan Marathon in May and the 25-year-old will start the Chicago Marathon as the second fastest man in 2021.

The race will also see fourth other men with PB faster then 2:04:00, as Seifu Tura (ETH), Dickson Chumba (KEN), Chalu Deso (ETH), Kengo Suzuki (JPN) will also toe the starting line.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rupp, the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, is back in action nine weeks after his eighth place in the Tokyo Olympic marathon. He has a PB of 2:06:07.

2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite fields

Women

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:17:08

Sara Hall (USA) 2:20:32

Vivian Kiplagat (KEN) 2:21:11

Keira D’Amato (USA) 2:22:56

Meseret Belete (ETH) 2:24:54

Emma Bates (USA) 2:25:27

Diane Nukuri (USA) 2:27:50

Lindsay Flanagan (USA) 2:28:08

Bria Wetsch (USA) 2:29:50

Michele Lee (USA) 2:30:31

Alia Gray (USA) 2:30:41

Carrie Dimoff (USA) 2:30:54

Daiana Ocampo (ARG) 2:31:33

Maegan Krifchin (USA) 2:32:47

Tristin Van Ord (USA) 2:32:56

Whitney Macon (USA) 2:33:21

Jane Bareikis (USA) 2:33:54

Polina Hodnette (USA) 2:35:41

Kate Bazeley (CAN) 2:36:35

Chirine Njeim (LBN) 2:36:40

Georgia Porter (USA) 2:36:52

Anne-Marie Blaney (USA) debut

Megan O’Neil (USA) debut

Sarah Pagano (USA) debut

Olivia Pratt (USA) debut

Carrie Verdon (USA) debut

Jessica Watychowicz (USA) debut



Men

Reuben Kipyego (KEN) 2:03:55

Seifu Tura (ETH) 2:04:29

Dickson Chumba (KEN) 2:04:32

Chalu Deso (ETH) 2:04:53

Kengo Suzuki (JPN) 2:04:56

Shifera Tamru (ETH) 2:05:18

Eric Kiptanui (KEN) 2:05:47

Galen Rupp (USA) 2:06:07

Fikre Bekele (ETH) 2:06:27

Abdi Ibrahim Abdo (BRN) 2:08:32

Ian Butler (USA) 2:09:45

Ivan Gonzalez (COL) 2:11:07

Emmanuel Roudolff-Levisse (FRA) 2:11:20

Colin Mickow (USA) 2:11:22

Wilkerson Given (USA) 2:11:44

Willy Canchanya (PER) 2:12:33

Tyler Jermann (USA) 2:12:40

Chris Derrick (USA) 2:12:50

Josh Izewski (USA) 2:13:15

Mike Sayenko (USA) 2:13:34

Nico Montanez (USA) 2:14:07

John Tello (COL) 2:14:19

Alan Peterson (USA) 2:14:45

Dan Kremske (USA) 2:14:53

Turner Wiley (USA) 2:17:00

Brett Lustgarten (USA) 2:17:18

Kurt Roeser (USA) 2:17:59

Oscar Medina (USA) 2:18:45

Reed Fischer (USA) 2:24:48

Clayton Young (USA) 2:29:46

Abdisamed Abdi (USA) debut

Ben Kendell (USA) debut

Ian La Mere (USA) debut

Zach Panning (USA) debut

Gonzalo Parra (USA) debut

Jacob Thomson (USA) debut