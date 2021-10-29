Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch 2021 America East Cross Country Championships live stream
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships

College Main News

How to Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships

College Main News

When is the 2021 Big Sky Cross Country Championships, how to follow live

Main News

How to watch the 2021 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships

Main News

Results: Gidey smashes world half marathon WR at 2021 Valencia Half Marathon
American-East-Cross-Country-Championships
American East Cross Country Championships

Main News

How to watch 2021 America East Cross Country Championships live stream

Watch and follow the 2021 America East Cross Country Championships live online on Friday. Live streaming will be on American East TV for free!

Published

DURHAM, N.H. – Historic was the operative word to describe the 2021 America East Cross Country Championships. On top of being held in the spring, the event also featured a number of firsts. You can watch live streaming coverage on America East TV.
 
UMass Lowell swept the championships as the River Hawks won their first women’s cross country championship in program history. Emily Mackay became the first Binghamton student-athlete to win the race, edging out UMass Lowell’s Kaley Richards in the closing inches. Both earned All-America honors at NCAA Championships and both have returned to run in the #AEXC Championship on Friday.

Where To Watch America East Cross Country Championships

Hosted by the University of New Hampshire

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
EventDistanceTimeCoverage
Women’s Race    5K12:00 p.m.Watch live
Men’s Race8K1:00 p.m.Watch live

WOMEN Entries | MEN Entries | Event-by-Event Live Results

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships
 
As the conference meet returns to fall, the previous two men’s winners embark on another quest for victory. Reigning individual champion Kyle Cloutier became the fourth consecutive River Hawk to win the conference meet, following Chris Alfond from 2019.

The River Hawks are vying for back-to-back team titles and three in four years after taking the top-three spots in the men’s 8K last spring. Gary Gardner’s squad is just the fourth #AEXC program to win three men’s championships behind Boston University, New Hampshire and Stony Brook.
 
Binghamton swept the pre-conference meeting at the University of New Hampshire last month which featured seven of the ten America East programs running the championship course. Nine of the top ten finishers from last year’s women’s race have returned for this season.
 
The gun goes off for the women’s 5K at noon on Friday followed by the men’s 8K at 1 p.m. Visit #AEXC Championship Central for full details including course maps and record book. Watch live on AmericaEast.tv and follow @AmericaEast on Twitter and Instagram as well as @AEDigitalNet on Twitter for even more coverage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Alabama_Women_Team_SEC_Cross_Country Alabama_Women_Team_SEC_Cross_Country

College

No. 5 Alabama women target SEC Cross Country Championships: Watch it live

Fifth-ranked Alabama women's cross country team is targeting the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships and you can watch it live on SEC Network.

3 hours ago
2021-Sun-Belt-Cross-Country-Championships 2021-Sun-Belt-Cross-Country-Championships

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships

Watch the 2021 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships broadcast from Mobile, AL on Friday, October 29 live on ESPN+. Updated results are available too!

16 hours ago
2021-West-Coast-Conference-Cross-Country-Championships 2021-West-Coast-Conference-Cross-Country-Championships

Cross Country

How to watch the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships

Watch the 2021 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships live stream online on Friday, October 29. Will BYU sweep the crowns this year?

18 hours ago
2021-MVC-Cross-Country-Conference-Championships-on-ESPN3 2021-MVC-Cross-Country-Conference-Championships-on-ESPN3

College

Watch 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships on ESPN3

The 2021 MVC Cross Country Conference Championships be live streamed and you can follow the live results and team scores online on ESPN3.

19 hours ago