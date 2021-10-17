Connect with us

How to watch 2021 Canadian 10K Championships live streaming
2021-Canadian-10K-Championships
How to watch 2021 Canadian 10K Championships live streaming

You can watch the live and free online streaming broadcast of the 2021 Canadian 10km Championships on Sunday. Action will begin at 7:20 am ET.

Published

You can watch and follow all the live action from the 2021 Canadian 10km Championships on Sunday with free access available on AthleticsCanada.tv. The live streaming coverage is scheduled to begin at 7:20 am ET so set your clock!

Some of you would have already been up from 3:00 am watching the list of marathon events taking place earlier, including How to watch the 2021 Paris Marathon live, so you can just extend that time for another race and then return to bed.

In partnership with the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend and Athletics Canada, the organizers are delighted to host the 2021 Canadian 10km Championships Presented by Canada Running Series & Run Ottawa at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Catch all the action live with free access to the webcast on AthleticsCanada.tv

After a mandatory technical meeting, held on Saturday, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, everything is now in place for the race to take place, as the elite athlete race packages were handed out and picked up.

2021 Canadian 10km Championships Race Prized Information

The following athletes are eligible to compete in the Canadian 10K Championships:

  • Canadian Citizens who are Athletics Canada members;
  • Only Canadian Citizens are eligible to be declared Canadian Champions and receive a medal, award, or financial recognition.
  • Non-Canadian citizens can compete but are not eligible to be declared Canadian Champions and receive a medal, award, or financial recognition.

It is important to note that “only Canadian Citizens and members of Athletics Canada will be eligible for Championship medals and prize money,” according to Athletics Canada.

How much money will the winner of the 2021 Canadian 10km Championships receive?

The following prize purse is available for both the men and women’s fields:

PositionAmount
1$5,500
2$3,000
3$1,500
4$1,000
5$750
6$500

