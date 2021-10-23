How To Watch 2021 Gulf South Women’s Cross Country Championship, preview

By GULF SOUTH CONFERENCE

Preseason favorite, Lee (No. 5 National, No. 1 Regional) enter the 2021 Gulf South Women’s Cross Country Championship looking to continue its dominance of the event as the Lady Flames hunt for their fifth-consecutive team title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How To Watch The 2021 Gulf South Women’s Cross Country Championship

2021 GSC Women’s Cross Country Championship

Date: October 23, 2021

Location: Choctaw Trails – Clinton, Mississippi

Time: 9:00 am CT

Links: CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL | LIVE RESULTS | WATCH ($) on FloTrack

READ MORE: 2021 Gulf South Men’s Cross Country Championship preview and how to watch

The team is led by back-to-back individual champion and two-time GSC WXC Runner of the Year, Celine Ritter, who has the chance to become the first women’s runner in conference-history to capture three individual titles. The Lady Flames lineup will also feature the last two Freshmen of the Year winners, Danielle Horter and Olivia McClain.



Mississippi College (No. 4 Regional) will be stiff competition as it hosts this year’s event. The Choctaws will be led by Jazmin Hernandez, a two-time All-GSC First Team runner, who has put together a strong 2021 campaign and recorded school’s fastest 5K time. Madeline Campbell and Emma Langley will look to propel MC to the top spot and capture the program’s first conference title.



Kaylee Stewart, three-time All-GSC First Team runner, will lead Alabama Huntsville (No. 5 Regional) as one of the top contenders. The Chargers are looking for their first team title since 2013. In addition to Stewart, the lineup will also feature 2020 All-GSC Second Teamer Taylor Engram and newcomer Emily McMurry as runners to keep an eye on for the Chargers.



Auburn Montgomery will be led by Isabella Gyori, who holds the team’s fastest 5K time this season. Another Warhawk to watch for should be sophomore Gladys Koech.



Anna Clark and Abby Thomas from Delta State are both runners to keep an eye on throughout the 2021 Championship.



Montevallo’s Amber Fisher and Courtney Keeler were both 2020 All-GSC Second Team runners. Ashley Walker, who recorded the team’s fastest time this year, makes the Falcons a team to watch.



Shorter’s underclassmen duo of freshman Ginny McCracken and sophomore Nia Harris will look to push the Hawks to a high finish.



Senior Abigail Bergquist, two-time All-GSC First Teamer, and freshman Mary Scott Tritt look to lead Union to a strong finish.



Valdosta State’s Angie Cipriani will go for her third-consecutive All-GSC First Team placement.



Freshman Jordan Conner holds West Alabama’s fastest 5K time this season at 21:33.9.



Coley Branum has finished first for West Georgia in every race this season and looks to drive the Wolves to a quality finish.



West Florida will be led by Sophia Spalding, Alyssa Granberg, and Leah Fenton. The trio of sophomores have been the Argonauts top runners this year.