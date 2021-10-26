Connect with us

How to watch 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships
How to watch 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships

Yes, you can watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 and follow live online results and scores.

Published

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 will crown its first champions of the 2021-22 academic year this Friday, as Utah hosts the 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships at the Salt Lake City Regional Athletic Complex.

Watch and Follow 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships Live

PAC-12.COM/XCCHAMPS | LIVE RESULTS | PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS HISTORY

RACE SCHEDULE (All times MT)
8:00 a.m. – Venue/course opens
9:50 a.m. – Men called to Start
10:10 a.m. – Men’s 8k Championship Race
10:50 a.m. – Women called to Start
11:10 a.m. – Women’s 6k Championship Race
12:00 p.m. – Men’s and women’s awards ceremony

TELEVISION COVERAGE
For the fifth consecutive year, the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships will be broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. PT/10 a.m. MT. Both races will air live nationally on Pac-12 Network as well as across all six Pac-12 regional channels. The events will also be available to stream live for authenticated subscribers via the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com. On the call will be Jim Watson and Tom Feuer.

COURSE DESCRIPTION
Regional Athletic Complex – Salt Lake City, UT – The Salt Lake Regional Athletic Complex (RAC) is the intermountain west’s elite multi-sports venue and is a destination for local, regional and national events. This year’s Championships course is a 2k loop that winds its way through the complex’s 16 natural grass, sand-based fields. The RAC boasts breathtaking mountain views, has easy access off I-215 and just minutes away from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.

From a sustainability perspective, the facility reduced water usage in 2021 season by 29 percent. In addition to providing recycling services to all events and facility patrons at no additional cost, the Regional Athletic Complex donates or recycles more than 75 percent of all unclaimed items left at the facility.

It also utilized approximately 90 percent recovered and recycled materials for building an on-site canine obstacle course. For more information about Pac-12 Team Green, a first-of-its-kind in collegiate athletics that promotes sustainability efforts taking place around the Pac-12 Conference and its member universities, visit pac-12.com/teamgreen.

While not a ticketed event, parking will cost $10 per car, if using lots inside the Regional Athletic Complex. Cash or credit card is accepted. Parking for fans can be found by entering either the North or South complex entrances, off of Rose Park Lane. The West Lot on Rose Park Lane is designated for team and staff parking only and requires a parking pass.

FIRST-TIME HOST
Just seven months ago, the 2020 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships were contested at chilly, windy and rainy Chambers Creek Park in University Place, Wash., delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back on a normal schedule, the 53rd staging of the men’s event and 36th of the women’s will make its first appearance in Salt Lake City.

Story by pac-12.com

