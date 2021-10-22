Connect with us

College

How to watch 2021 Southwestern College Mid-States Classic

Watch live streaming of the 2021 Southwestern College Mid-States Classic cross country meeting Saturday and follow live results from Winfield, Kan.

Published

A strong mixture of NJCAA and NAIA schools will lineup at the 2021 Southwestern College Mid-States Classic cross country meeting on Saturday and you can watch live streaming coverage and follow live results from Winfield, Kan. Coverage is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Every year the meet attracts a high-quality field and this season isn’t expected to be any different. NJCAA ranked programs such as Cowley College and Garden City CC, as well as NAIA notables Oklahoma City and Wayland Baptist, in addition to Friends University, headline the list of teams done to compete this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How To Watch And Follow Live

The women’s race is slated to go off at 11:15 a.m. CT / 12:15 p.m. ET, while the men’s race will start at 12 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City is ranked No. 7 in the latest NAIA men’s cross country poll, released earlier this month, while Wayland Baptist is among the teams receiving votes. On the women’s side, No. 20 Oklahoma City and No. 24 Hastings.

Meanwhile, among the other schools set to race at the 2021 Southwestern College Mid-States Classic are Bethany (KS), Bethel (KS) Columbia, Cottey, Doane, Evangel, Haskell Indian, John Brown, Kansas Wesleyan, Loyola-New Orleans, McPherson (KS) MidAmerica Nazarene, Neosho CC, Okla. Panhandle, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Ottawa Peru State, Pratt CC, Science & Arts, Southwestern (KS), Southwestern Assemblies of God Sterling, Tabor, Texas Wesleyan, York

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
