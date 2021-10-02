Connect with us

How to watch Lou Cross Country Classic 2021
Northern Arizona wins 2021 Paul Short Run

How to watch the 2021 Gans Creek Classic free

How to follow the 2021 Paul Short Run live results

How to watch the 2021 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival

Who are the SEC cross country runners of the week?
Lou Cross Country Classic live streaming

Watch the 20th Annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. Watch live stream on FloTrack.

Published

The 20th Annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. Watch FloTrack for the live streaming coverage of the meet, while live results will also be available this weekend.

As in past years, the race will be seven weeks prior to the national collegiate championship weekend. The Men’s College Gold Race will begin first at 9:30 am ET, while the Women’s College Gold Race is set to start 45 minutes later. The women’s event will take place over 5,000 meters, and the men’s race is 8,000 meters.

Awards will be presented to the top two men’s and women’s teams and special awards will be given to the Top 25 finishers in each race.

LOU CROSS COUNTRY CLASSIC RACE INFORMATION

The men’s gold race is an eight-kilometer course beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Course Map

The women’s gold race is a five-kilometer course beginning at 10:15 a.m.
Women’s Course Map

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival

“We are excited to race at home this weekend. We have had a very productive training block since our opening meet at Tennessee and each team is in position to show strong progress on Saturday,” said head coach Dale Cowper.

“The team’s energy level is great and we look forward to watching them execute at a high level this weekend.”

The meet is contested at E.P “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky., which is the site of the 2012, 2015, and 2017 NCAA DI National Championships; 2010 and 2014 NCAA DII National Championships, 2016 and 2019 NCAA DIII National Championships, five NAIA National Championships, two Big East Conference Championships, and six NCAA DI Southeast Regional Championships.

The site also will host the Nov. 20, 2021, NCAA DIII National Championships.

Not able to attend the 2021 Live in Lou Cross Country Classic, but still want to see all the action? Check back HERE for the opportunity to view the event on Oct. 2.

For all the live results and updates, please click here. The 2021 Live in Lou Commission Cross Country Classic is expected to be a fun and exciting meet that many people, including myself, will be watching this weekend.

