How to watch No. 1 NC State vs No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational
NC-State-Cross-Country
NC State women's Cross Country team at the line

Main News

How to watch No. 1 NC State vs No. 2 BYU at Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational

Watch No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 BYU in the women race at the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational. Live streaming is available on RunnerSpace.

Published

It’s No. 1 NC State against No. 2 BYU women at the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational this Friday at the Zimmer Championship Course in Verona and you can watch live streaming coverage on the day.

After sharing the top-rank position for three weeks with BYU, the NC State women program took sole possession of the national No. 1 ranking in the USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll and it will be interesting to see both teams going head-to-head this week.

There are live results and live streams available for the meet with the information listed below.

Nuttycombe Invitational Meet Information | Nuttycombe Invitational Live Results | Nuttycombe Invitational Web Live Stream ($) | Box Assignments  | Entries

NUTTYCOMBE INVITATIONAL MEET SCHEDULE
12 p.m. – Women’s B Race
12:40 p.m. – Men’s B Race
1:20 p.m. – Women’s A Race
2 p.m. – Men’s A Race

In addition to the nation’s top two women’s teams, the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin invitational field in Madison, Wisconsin, will also feature another top five team in No. 3 New Mexico, as well as top 10 ranked programs, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 7 Washington and No. 9 Stanford.

The quality lineup will also see No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Providence, No. 20 Villanova and No. 21 Colorado State also sending out teams.

On the men’s side, No. 4 Oklahoma State, will be looking to build on its impressive performances so far this season when the Cowboys go up against No. 3 Stanford, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 9 Oregon, and No. 10 Furman.

No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 14 Iona, No.15 Michigan, No. 19 Gonzaga, No. 16 Butler, No. 26 Portland, and No. 30 Air Force are also set to toe the starting line.

Women’s Teams: No. 1 NC State, No. 2 BYU, No. 3 New Mexico, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 7 Washington, No. 9 Stanford, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 17 Michigan State, o. 20 Villanova, No. 21 Indiana, No. 21 Colorado State, No. 22 Iowa State, No. 23 Notre Dame, No. 25 Wisconsin, No. 26 Connecticut No. T28 Furman, No. 30 Oregon State, Columbia, Air Force, Boise State, Butler, Gonzaga, Harvard, Illinois, Iona, State Oregon, Missouri, Purdue, Southern, Utah, Syracuse, Tulsa, UMass Lowell, UNC, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Men’s Teams: No. 3 Stanford, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 9 Oregon, No. 10 Furman, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Tulsa, No. 14 Iona, No.15 Michigan, No. 19 Gonzaga, No. 16 Butler, No. 21 Southern Utah, No. 26 Portland, No. 27 Syracuse, No. 29 Utah State, No. 30 Air Force, No. T30 Purdue, Boise State, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Illinois Indiana, Michigan State Minnesota Missouri, NC State, New Mexico, Providence, Washington State, South Dakota State, UMass Lowell, UNC

