How to Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships

TULSA, Okla. –– Watch the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships live stream on Friday morning at Holloway Park here in Lakeland, Fla. The championships will be streamed live on ESPN+ starting at 6:50 a.m. with Dennis McNulty calling both races. The American’s Morgan Uber will be on location for interviews.

If you already have an ESPN+ active account then you don’t have to worry, just log into your account and start streaming the coverage. For those without an account, you can get an ESPN+ account for $6.99/month or $69.99/year. To subscribe, go to plus.espn.com. Fans will be able to access ESPN+ content only after they have subscribed.

Friday, October 29 | Holloway Park | Lakeland, Florida | WATCH ON ESPN+

Men’s 8K Race / 8 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. CT / Men’s 8K Race Map

Women’s 6K Race / 8:50 a.m. ET, 7:50 a.m. CT / Women’s 6K Race Map

Award ceremony to follow both races at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET, 8:40 a.m. CT

THE CHAMPIONSHIPS PREVIEW

The University of Tulsa men’s and women’s cross-country teams will look to defend their titles at the American Athletic Conference Championships when they travel to the Sunshine State to start the postseason action.

The men come into the race as the No. 9 ranked team nationally and they will take the course for the 8K race at 7:00 a.m. The women’s 6K starts will start at 7:50 a.m.

The Tulsa men head into the meeting seeking their 12th-straight conference title, dating back to 2010 when the Hurricane were members of Conference USA. Since joining The American Athletic Conference in 2014, the Hurricane have won every title and will try to add an eighth to the list.

Meanwhile, the Tulsa women are hunting their third successive title and fourth as a member of the American Athletic Conference. Overall, the Hurricane women have seven conference titles, winning one as a member of the WAC (2003) and two in Conference USA (2010, 2013).

Last season, the men cruised to the title easily after posting an impressive 20 points to totally outclassed runner-up Cincinnati with 54 points.

The women finished with 40 en route to the team title, 21 points better than second-place Wichita State.

Besides Tulsa, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, UCF, and Wichita State are the other schools competing for the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships.